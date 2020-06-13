/
central gardens
Central Gardens
47 Apartments for rent in Central Gardens, TX📍
Spurlock North Apartments
11 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
$995
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
144 9th Ave
1 Unit Available
144 9th Ave
144 9th Ave, Central Gardens, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1064 sqft
144 9th Avenue - This two bedroom, one bathroom house is located in Nederland off of Twin City Highway. The house has vinyl, and tile flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.
Results within 1 mile of Central Gardens
3116 Callaway
1 Unit Available
3116 Callaway
3116 Callaway Dr, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
3116 Callaway - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Nederland near Helena Avenue. This home has tile, carpet, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.
1015 Louise
1 Unit Available
1015 Louise
1015 Louise Dr, Nederland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2103 sqft
Well maintained home in one of Nederland's most established neighborhoods. In Nederland ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in price of rent.
Results within 5 miles of Central Gardens
Stone Creek Port Arthur
36 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.
Carriage House Apartments
5 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
The Avenue
15 Units Available
The Avenue
2900 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1032 sqft
Looking for Apartments near Beaumont? Then welcome home to The Avenue, the best-kept community in Nederland, Texas! We are conveniently located in Golden Triangle, so everything, even local employers, is literally at your fingertips! Being close to
2705 Avenue G
1 Unit Available
2705 Avenue G
2705 Avenue G, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
1092 sqft
**Rental Services** 2705 Avenue G - $100 off of the 1st months rent! This two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is located in Nederland next to Hillcrest Elementary school.
2416 Avenue A
1 Unit Available
2416 Avenue A
2416 Avenue A, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
884 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Home For Lease - Property Id: 300922 Check out this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath house in Nederland. It is super cute and has been remodeled. We are pre leasing for July move in. Call today to schedule a tour.
304 Nederland Ave
1 Unit Available
304 Nederland Ave
304 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Available 07/10/20 townhome for rent - Property Id: 294617 **PRE-LEASING JULY MOVE IN** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome available for July move in.
312 N 23rd
1 Unit Available
312 N 23rd
312 N 23rd St, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1280 sqft
312 N. 23rd - This three bedroom, two bath house is located in Nederland near Boston Avenue and Central Middle School. This home has tile and carpet flooring, as well as, central A/H. The kitchen has a built-in oven, stove top, and dishwasher.
191 Hill Terrace 34
1 Unit Available
191 Hill Terrace 34
191 Hill Terrace Dr, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
Unit 34 Available 07/24/20 Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 285812 *PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 10TH* Check out this cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment located at 191 Hill Terrace Dr. in Nederland.
3319 Avenue H 30
1 Unit Available
3319 Avenue H 30
3319 Avenue H, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
Unit 30 Available 07/01/20 Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 285805 *PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 1ST*Check out this cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment located at 3319 Avenue H in Nederland.
2722 Ruth Ln
1 Unit Available
2722 Ruth Ln
2722 Ruth Ln, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1917 sqft
COMING SOON/NOT SHOWING YET!!! Rent $1600.00 Deposit $1600.00 Spacious brick home in Port Neches, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage in PNGISD. Nice carpeting throughout, kitchen cabinets newly painted. Good size bedrooms.
8601 Willow Bend Ct
1 Unit Available
8601 Willow Bend Ct
8601 Willow Bend Ct, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2440 sqft
Beautifully arranged and very spacious garden home close to business's and shopping.
841 Oak Terrace
1 Unit Available
841 Oak Terrace
841 Oak Bnd, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1395 sqft
3 bedroom 2 full baths 2 car garage,all kitchen appliance, washer dryer hook ups Spacious town-home with a fenced in yard. Quiet Neighborhood. $1400.00 per month and a $750.
South Park
575 Campus Street
South Park
1 Unit Available
575 Campus Street
575 Campus Avenue, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
892 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online
South Park
3580 S M L King Jr Pkwy
South Park
1 Unit Available
3580 S M L King Jr Pkwy
3580 Martin Luther King Jr Parkway, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
467 sqft
We have immediate move in availability on a 1bed/1bath 467 sq ft newly renovated condo with fresh paint, upgraded kitchen & bath.
3001 8th Street Unit 5 101
1 Unit Available
3001 8th Street Unit 5 101
3001 8th St, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Brand NEW 3/2 Beautiful Home Available NOW - Property Id: 187719 Only $1100 for a brand NEW three bedroom and two bathroom home! This won't last, so CALL NOW! 832-422-RENT (7368) Ready for immediate delivery, this beautiful home includes
820 6th St
1 Unit Available
820 6th St
820 S 6th St, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1040 sqft
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom House with a large backyard sitting on a corner lot! - It is withing walking distance from Highland Park elementary school, this House has been completely updated with new Flooring, fresh paint and fixtures! It
Results within 10 miles of Central Gardens
Calder Place
Longfellow
Calder Place
32 Units Available
Longfellow
1215 Longfellow Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1658 sqft
Welcome home to Longfellow Apartments in Beaumont, Texas. Situated close to Interstate 10 and Highways 287, 69, and 59, Longfellow Apartments sets the standard in conveniently located Beaumont living.
Fountain Woods Apartments
9 Units Available
Fountain Woods Apartments
3565 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$555
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
958 sqft
Community has a courtyard, pool, and water cascade. Apartments have spacious closets and kitchens with pass-through bars. Neighborhood offers amenities that include a post office, schools, and restaurants.
Cambridge in the Groves
5 Units Available
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.
North End
2930 Willard
North End
1 Unit Available
2930 Willard
2930 Willard Street, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
934 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Newly renovated house! - This House offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, has been completely renovated and is ready for immediate move in. Schedule a showing today since it will not last long! (RLNE4913632)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Central Gardens rentals listed on Apartment List is $890.
Some of the colleges located in the Central Gardens area include McNeese State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Central Gardens from include Beaumont, Lake Charles, Port Arthur, Nederland, and Orange.