3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 PM
34 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canyon, TX
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2611 14th Ave.
2611 14th Avenue, Canyon, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1632 sqft
2611 14th Ave. Available 07/17/20 2611 14th Ave, Canyon TX - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath coming available soon! Pictures coming soon (RLNE5626500)
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1214 9th Ave
1214 9th Avenue, Canyon, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1590 sqft
Nice quiet family neighborhood. This home has three bedrooms, 2 updated baths with an updated tile shower and vanities, 2 living areas and a outstanding patio the length of the house. Nice big yard. Kitchen is open to living area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1406 8th Street #63
1406 8th Street, Canyon, TX
3 Bedrooms
$625
924 sqft
Must apply at cvc.managebuilding.com before viewing can be scheduled 3 bed/2 bath mobile home for rent located in Chaparral Villa Community. CH/window units. Dishwasher, fridge provided. W/D connections. Absolutely NO PETS (park rule). $625 mo/$450.
Results within 10 miles of Canyon
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1098 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6323 Nancy Ellen St
6323 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1630 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Great Townhome available in Hillside Estates - Property Id: 271409 Great open floorplan with granite throughout and custom stained concrete tile floors. Top of the line appliances with ice maker/water dispenser.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6705 Stoneham Dr.
6705 Stoneham Drive, Amarillo, TX
6705 Stoneham Dr. - Beautiful tree lined street leading up to this gem! Large open living dining room leads to a large game room with a wet bar. Great size kitchen with breakfast area offers plenty of cabinets and storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6525 Garwood Rd
6525 Garwood Road, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
6525 Garwood Rd Available 06/15/20 6525 Garwood Rd. - Photos coming soon (RLNE5840173)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4636 Bonham
4636 S Bonham St, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1040 sqft
Southlawn Cutie - This cute little house has a big personality. Just 2 blocks from South Lawn Elementary and 1 block from Fannin Middle School. Front and back fenced yard. Large windows in every room. Updated kitchen and bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridgecrest
1 Unit Available
5316 Fulton
5316 Fulton Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1848 sqft
- Homes (RLNE5796279)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8202 Laredo Trl
8202 Laredo Trail, Amarillo, TX
8202 Laredo - $1695 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $1995 Sales Price: $199,900 This home has 2,399 square feet and features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2 car
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5133 Temple Dr
5133 Temple Drive, Amarillo, TX
5133 Temple Dr - Available now! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5725630)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7402 Ledgestone Dr
7402 Ledgestone Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2265 sqft
7402 Ledgestone, Amarillo, TX - $2395 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6-month option fee of $1800.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4529 Katharina Ct
4529 Katharina Ct, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1487 sqft
4529 Katharina Ct Available 06/17/20 4529 Katharina Court - COZY 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom townhome in a great neighborhood! The kitchen is complete with beautiful wood cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6706 Nancy Ellen
6706 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
6706 Nancy Ellen - $2695 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2995 Sales Price: $335,900 This beautiful home located in Hillside Terrace has 2,924 square feet with 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7912 Goal
7912 Goal Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2158 sqft
7912 Goal - $1995 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2295 Sales Price: $249,900 Located in Westover Park, this home features 2,158 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7404 Jacksonhole
7404 Jacksonhole Dr, Amarillo, TX
7404 Jacksonhole - $2595 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2895 Sales Price: $359,900 This beautiful newer home has 3,001 square feet and features 4 bedrooms, 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7109 NICK ST
7109 Nick Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1474 sqft
Hillside Terrace 3/2/2 ready for lease. Ready NOW. Granite counter tops, neutral paint colors, washer/dryer hook ups, isolated master, Nice backyard, rear entry garage. Call today to setup a showing!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1029 TRINCHERA DR
1029 Trinchera Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1264 sqft
This rental will not last long. This home is very well maintained that has great features like FP, breakfast nook off kitchen, living room, master bedroom with shower and great curb appeal.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5903 MILAM ST
5903 South Milam Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1543 sqft
Great three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home in Foxridge. Living room features vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Hard surface floors throughout. Covered patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7911 SUCCESS PL
7911 Success Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1444 sqft
Westover 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage rear entry for rent. Gorgeous landscaping, wood blinds, open kitchen/dining/living combo. Master bedroom is isolated, all on a cul-de-sac. Must see to get an application.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2702 Emory Dr
2702 Emory Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1420 sqft
Adorable rental 3-2-2 in a great neighborhood. Central heat and air, new oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher and island.Wood and tile floors with a wood burning fireplace, and completely repainted inside.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7909 PROSPER DR
7909 Prosper Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1485 sqft
Available now in Westover Park on quiet cul de sac one block from elementary school and park. Newer carpet, open lining,kitchen and dining area. Neutral colors, spacious master suite with huge walk in closet. Covered patio and auto sprinklers.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7117 FULHAM DR
7117 Fulham Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1745 sqft
Spacious 3/2/2 with new paint and carpet in Southwest Amarillo's Windsor neighborhood for lease Features include massive living area with fireplace, large back patio and formal & informal dining spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9505 ASHER AVE
9505 Asher Avenue, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1603 sqft
Hillside Terrace Beauty with extra features galore! Beautiful kitchen open to living and dining area with white cabinets, granite counters, two pantries, stainless appliances, center island and tons of storage.
