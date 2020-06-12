/
2 bedroom apartments
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canyon, TX
1 Unit Available
610 24th St
610 24th Street, Canyon, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
2 Bed/ 1 Bath Apartment near WT - Property Id: 254276 2 Bed/ 1 Bath Apartment near WT. Equipped with dishwasher, and central heating and air. This unit is pet friendly! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
2612 5th Ave
2612 5th Avenue, Canyon, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
Available 06/15/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Close to WTAMU - Property Id: 280776 This adorable 2 bed/ 1 Bath apartment is within walking distance of the college campus.
1 Unit Available
510 22nd St
510 22nd Street, Canyon, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
Available 07/01/20 Adorable 2 Bed/ 1 Bath House - Property Id: 296590 This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is full of character.
1 Unit Available
408 27th St
408 27th St, Canyon, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bath, 1 block from WTAMU - Property Id: 289462 This newer construction apartment is close to Wtamu campus, in a quiet neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Canyon
18 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$864
1011 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
Puckett Place
11 Units Available
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$829
883 sqft
Newport Apartments in Amarillo were created for those who know what they want out of life! We feature the finest qualities in apartment home living. Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
25 Units Available
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
1089 sqft
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX.
110 Units Available
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$600
This community features three swimming pools, high-speed internet and luxury interiors in a tranquil setting. Located in the Amarillo school district, your new home is pet-friendly with easy access to modern conveniences.
1 Unit Available
5747 WABASH ST
5747 Wabash Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2/2/2 Townhome on Quiet Street! Wood look luxury vinyl tile flooring, peaked, tall ceiling in living room and woodturning fireplace in this modern style townhome! Gorgeous granite in kitchen, and stainless appliances,
1 Unit Available
5733 WABASH ST
5733 Wabash Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1481 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Updated Townhome in quiet neighborhood! Large Living Room with woodburning fireplace with gas starter, Gorgeous Kitchen complete with granite and newer stainless appliances including frig and washer and dryer! 1 Bed and 1 Bath downstairs
1 Unit Available
5719 WABASH ST
5719 Wabash Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Cute, cute 2/1/1 Townhome in SW Amarillo! Only $1000 per month! Open floor plan! Tiled floor in living area and kitchen! Small courtyard in back with extra parking in back.
1 Unit Available
4503 IDA LOUISE CT
4503 Ida Louise Ct, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1270 sqft
Open floor plan, gas log fireplace, ceiling fans throughout. Isolated master suite with large bath and walk in closet. Small bedroom with walk in closet - 2 car garage washer dryer hook up. Private patio. Lots of natural light.
1 Unit Available
Foxfires Glen
4500 South Virginia Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Great SW Amarillo location. Storage units (9ftX3ft) Covered mailroom Covered parking Overflow parking
