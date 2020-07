Amenities

microwave bathtub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful and spacious home for rent in a private neighborhood located in North Brownsville,TX. This charming home offers 3 beds, a bonus office room, 2 baths with a shower and garden tub combo in the master bathroom. The stove, microwave, refrigerator and yard maintenance are included. Please call for more information or to schedule your appointment today!