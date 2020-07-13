Las Palmas Apartments

Amenities

Welcome home to Las Palmas Apartment Homes, where youll find comfort and convenience in the heart of Brownsville, Texas. Conveniently located near local elementary, middle and high schools, as well as the University of Texas at Brownsville and Texas Southmost College. There is also a main library, post office, banks, restaurants and shopping nearby. Our beautiful community offers one and two-bedroom homes offering a kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry and 9-foot ceilings. Optional features include your own private patio or balcony, washer and dryer, and a private stairway entry. We offer first class amenities such as a equipped fitness center, a sparkling swimming pool with expansive sun deck, relaxing spa, and picnic area with barbecues. Our residents appreciate our gated access, affordable pricing, fully equipped business center and on-call maintenance. View our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us show you why Las Palmas is the perfect place to call home.