All apartments in Brownsville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

Las Palmas Apartments

4200 Las Palmas Cir · (956) 477-4295
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4200 Las Palmas Cir, Brownsville, TX 78521

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7110 · Avail. Sep 20

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Unit 916 · Avail. Aug 9

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. Aug 23

$864

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 625 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 920 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 725 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Las Palmas Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome home to Las Palmas Apartment Homes, where youll find comfort and convenience in the heart of Brownsville, Texas. Conveniently located near local elementary, middle and high schools, as well as the University of Texas at Brownsville and Texas Southmost College. There is also a main library, post office, banks, restaurants and shopping nearby. Our beautiful community offers one and two-bedroom homes offering a kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry and 9-foot ceilings. Optional features include your own private patio or balcony, washer and dryer, and a private stairway entry. We offer first class amenities such as a equipped fitness center, a sparkling swimming pool with expansive sun deck, relaxing spa, and picnic area with barbecues. Our residents appreciate our gated access, affordable pricing, fully equipped business center and on-call maintenance. View our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us show you why Las Palmas is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-300
Move-in Fees: $75 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0-25lbs: $200 or 26lbs and over: $250 per pet
fee: 0-25lbs: $200 or 26lbs and over: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot, reserved $30, covered $20, garage $100.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Las Palmas Apartments have any available units?
Las Palmas Apartments has 11 units available starting at $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Brownsville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Las Palmas Apartments have?
Some of Las Palmas Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Las Palmas Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Las Palmas Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Las Palmas Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Las Palmas Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Las Palmas Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Las Palmas Apartments offers parking.
Does Las Palmas Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Las Palmas Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Las Palmas Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Las Palmas Apartments has a pool.
Does Las Palmas Apartments have accessible units?
No, Las Palmas Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Las Palmas Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Las Palmas Apartments has units with dishwashers.
