Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:31 PM

1026 Stagecoach Bend

1026 Stagecoach Bnd · (903) 581-3737
Location

1026 Stagecoach Bnd, Bullard, TX 75757

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful move-in ready home in Bullard Creek Ranch in highly desired Bullard ISD! This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! Upon entry, you will be welcomed by the open concept of the kitchen overlooking a nice sized living area and corner gas burning fireplace. Kitchen features granite countertops, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, double sinks, double oven, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage within the cabinets. Split bedroom arrangement. Master bath has separate vanities, mosaic tiled walk in shower, and garden tub. Large laundry room with utility sink, folding bar & cabinets for storage. Fenced backyard with covered patio, perfect for entertaining! You will not want to miss this opportunity! Call to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Stagecoach Bend have any available units?
1026 Stagecoach Bend has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1026 Stagecoach Bend have?
Some of 1026 Stagecoach Bend's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 Stagecoach Bend currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Stagecoach Bend isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Stagecoach Bend pet-friendly?
No, 1026 Stagecoach Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bullard.
Does 1026 Stagecoach Bend offer parking?
Yes, 1026 Stagecoach Bend does offer parking.
Does 1026 Stagecoach Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 Stagecoach Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Stagecoach Bend have a pool?
No, 1026 Stagecoach Bend does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Stagecoach Bend have accessible units?
No, 1026 Stagecoach Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Stagecoach Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 Stagecoach Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 Stagecoach Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 1026 Stagecoach Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
