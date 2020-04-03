1026 Stagecoach Bend

Amenities

Beautiful move-in ready home in Bullard Creek Ranch in highly desired Bullard ISD! This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! Upon entry, you will be welcomed by the open concept of the kitchen overlooking a nice sized living area and corner gas burning fireplace. Kitchen features granite countertops, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, double sinks, double oven, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage within the cabinets. Split bedroom arrangement. Master bath has separate vanities, mosaic tiled walk in shower, and garden tub. Large laundry room with utility sink, folding bar & cabinets for storage. Fenced backyard with covered patio, perfect for entertaining! You will not want to miss this opportunity! Call to schedule your showing!