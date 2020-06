Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

This office is in a great location it features 2 offices with one having access to the courtyard, carpet flooring throughout, bathroom, reception with storage closet. It includes water, trash, sewage, remodeling to suit the tenants' needs, and parking throughout the property. Move in ready a must see!!!

58 Unit Commercial Office Plaza. They are located in a high traffic area and perfect for the growing business. Renovations to the exterior of the plaza coming soon in 2019.