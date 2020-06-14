Apartment List
/
TX
/
brownsville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Brownsville, TX with garage

Brownsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
17 Units Available
Las Palmas Apartments
4200 Las Palmas Cir, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Las Palmas Apartment Homes, where youll find comfort and convenience in the heart of Brownsville, Texas.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
38 MEDICAL ST.
38 Medical Dr, Brownsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1972 sqft
Beautiful home centrally located in desirable area!! Great floor plan. 3 car garage, huge Master closet! Each bedroom has it's own bathroom, awesome price. This house is a Gem!!!

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3096 WEST LAKE AVE.
3096 West Lake Avenue, Brownsville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3054 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT HOME ! It features 4 bedrooms with full bathrooms, plus maid's room, 2 half bathrooms, 2 car garage, granite counter tops and tile flooring throughout, amazing open floor plan with an abundance of natural lighting,

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2100 W San Marcelo Blvd
2100 San Marcelo Boulevard, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1118 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - Includes all utilities, and wireless Internet - All TVs have a Roku or are Smart Weekly or Monthly - More than 1100 sqft of living area - All tile (NO carpet) - Ceiling fans in every bedroom - Garage for 2 cars with automatic

1 of 10

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
3177 MICHAELWOOD DR.
3177 Michaelwood Drive, Brownsville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1530 sqft
4 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE TILE FLOORS GRANITE TOPS
Results within 1 mile of Brownsville

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
809 BALBOA AVE.
809 Avenida Balboa, Rancho Viejo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2850 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VILLA in exclusive Golf Resort of Rancho Viejo with great curb appeal. This stucco beauty with Spanish tile roof has two concrete driveways and two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Brownsville

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5300 Escondido Pass
5300 Escondia Drive, Laureles, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1587 sqft
beautiful courtyard home with a detached garage that opens both.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12 Cypress Point
12 Cypress Point Drive, Laguna Vista, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1735 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on the 17th fairway of the golf course. Huge back patio for entertaining family and friends. The backyard has citrus trees and mature palm trees.There is a vinyl clad fence.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
101 Maxan St.
101 East Maxan Street, Port Isabel, TX
Studio
$1,100
2136 sqft
This building is for rent as well as for sale. It is sitting on a 25 ft by 120 ft lot with 2136 sq. ft of AC area 120 ft of open porch area and 720 ft of concrete drive.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
620 Beach Blvd
620 Beach Boulevard, Laguna Vista, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3405 sqft
WATERFRONT FURNISHED LEASE AVAILABLE RESIDENCE w/Equipped Efficiency detached Apartment Rental, guest room, maid or nanny room and private pool courtyard all year round.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
907 Hallam Street - 4
907 Hallam Street, Laguna Vista, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
1300 sqft
*RECENTLY RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT* *New carpet upstairs* *New flooring in bathrooms* *New countertops and refinished cabinets in kitchen* *Fresh paint* Two-car garage! Spacious master bedroom with 100 sq. ft.

1 of 27

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
602 North Shore
602 North Shore Drive, Port Isabel, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2536 sqft
Spanish Style Home steps away from our famous Port Isabel Townsite w/tours and waterfront restaurants, grocery stores, free shuttle service, and much more to entertain and shop for antiques, retro gifts at coastal stores and market days, and of

1 of 16

Last updated July 24 at 10:20pm
1 Unit Available
20 Augusta West
20 Augusta W, Laguna Vista, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND QUIET SUBDIVISION ON THE GOLF COURSE, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE FULLY FURNISHED READY FOR A LONG TERM RENTAL. EASY TO SHOW $1300 PLUS ELECTRIC AND $1300 DEPOSIT
Results within 10 miles of Brownsville
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Valor at Harlingen
902 S Palm Court Dr, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near I-2 and I-69E. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with high ceilings, walk-in closets, patio/balconies and granite-like countertops. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and Internet cafe. Parking available for a fee.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
17 Units Available
Reata Apartments
3102 Haine Dr, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1019 sqft
Welcome home to Reata Apartment Homes in Harlingen, Texas. We are conveniently located near state highways for a smooth commute to Corpus Christi, Brownsville and up the Rio Grande Valley.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5200 Padre Blvd.
5200 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$1,080
864 sqft
Rent for 12 month and receive the 13th month FREE! Perfect spot to attract the million tourists that visit South Padre Island each year. All glass front to display your product.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
106 A Aries Dr.
106 A, South Padre Island, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2118 sqft
Very nice townhome, excellent location. It's one block to beach access to Wanna-Wanna Restaurant Bar. Facing property it's the one on the left side.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
110 Coronado Dr.
110 Coronado Drive, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2125 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL A MUST:360*ROOFTOP PANORAMA VIEWS Day Gazing to Night Starz RESIDENCE LUXURY LIVING JUNE, JULY, AUGUST - FEATURES A COASTAL Gulf, Bay, City View OBSERVATION DECK SKY BAR: open venue space to social dining, entertain, meditate, relax

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
115 Amberjack St.
115 East Amberjack Street, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Centrally located, corner unit on South Padre Island. Perfect location for a local! 1/2 block from the beach and very close to entertainment district. Tenant pays electricity. Large bedrooms and large south facing balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
921 E Sul Ross Ave
921 East Sul Ross Avenue, Harlingen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
Available 07/01/20 Lovely older home newly remodled with new tile throughout, accent architectural wall, all new double paned windows, new AC and plumbing as well. For more information please contact 956-423-4444 ext 103 (RLNE5198514)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6314 Guinevere Drive
6314 Guinevere, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Mid-Century and Contemporary Modern Duplex Home 2 Bedroom / 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
116 E Whiting St
116 East Whiting Street, South Padre Island, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2649 sqft
This house is of 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It is fully furnished with beds and appliances, cable and wifi installed. Room one contains 4 twin beds. Rooms two and three contain 2 full beds each, and Room four has 1 queen bed.
City Guide for Brownsville, TX

Brownsville, Texas

Howdy, partner. Rumor has it you’re planning to saddle up and head on down to Brownsville, Texas, the “city on the border by the sea.” Wise move, future Lone Star leaser, if you have a hankering to live in a town where the cost of living is low. Think you got what it takes to call yourself a true Texan? Then read on, and you’ll be living the dream in Brownsville in no time… See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Brownsville, TX

Brownsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Brownsville 1 BedroomsBrownsville 2 BedroomsBrownsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrownsville 3 Bedrooms
Brownsville Apartments with BalconyBrownsville Apartments with GarageBrownsville Apartments with ParkingBrownsville Apartments with Pool
Brownsville Apartments with Washer-DryerBrownsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrownsville Furnished ApartmentsBrownsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

McAllen, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TXHarlingen, TX
Pharr, TXWeslaco, TXMercedes, TX
South Padre Island, TXAlton, TXLaguna Vista, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College