Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 AM

11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Brownsville, TX

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
5 Units Available
La Mansion Del Paso
2700 FM 802, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1326 sqft
Located near Interstate 69E and Portway Acres Park. Pet-friendly apartments feature relaxing community amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool and walking trails. Convenient apartment unit features include air conditioning, ceiling fans and dishwasher.
1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
13 Units Available
Las Palmas Apartments
4200 Las Palmas Cir, Brownsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Las Palmas Apartment Homes, where youll find comfort and convenience in the heart of Brownsville, Texas.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2100 W San Marcelo Blvd
2100 San Marcelo Boulevard, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1118 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - Includes all utilities, and wireless Internet - All TVs have a Roku or are Smart Weekly or Monthly - More than 1100 sqft of living area - All tile (NO carpet) - Ceiling fans in every bedroom - Garage for 2 cars with automatic
Results within 5 miles of Brownsville

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5300 Escondido Pass
5300 Escondia Drive, Laureles, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1587 sqft
beautiful courtyard home with a detached garage that opens both.
Results within 10 miles of Brownsville
1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
15 Units Available
Reata Apartments
3102 Haine Dr, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1010 sqft
Welcome home to Reata Apartment Homes in Harlingen, Texas. We are conveniently located near state highways for a smooth commute to Corpus Christi, Brownsville and up the Rio Grande Valley.
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
4 Units Available
Cornerstone
2115 E Vinson Ave, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1137 sqft
Cornerstone Apartments has an ideal location on the north side of Harlingen, where casual elegance and comfort meet. Cornerstone offers quality living for those who prefer to relax quietly and those with an active lifestyle.
1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Valor at Harlingen
902 S Palm Court Dr, Harlingen, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near I-2 and I-69E. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with high ceilings, walk-in closets, patio/balconies and granite-like countertops. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and Internet cafe. Parking available for a fee.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
110 Coronado Dr.
110 Coronado Drive, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2125 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL A MUST:360*ROOFTOP PANORAMA VIEWS Day Gazing to Night Starz RESIDENCE LUXURY LIVING JUNE, JULY, AUGUST - FEATURES A COASTAL Gulf, Bay, City View OBSERVATION DECK SKY BAR: open venue space to social dining, entertain, meditate, relax

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
613 N 3rd St
613 North 3rd Street, Harlingen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$700
1010 sqft
Cute older home features large open floor plan, jacuzzi style bath tub in master bathroom, new tile and interior paint throughout. Nearby schools include Austin Elementary, Memorial and Harlingen High School. To schedule a viewing call Mason and Co.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5909 Padre Blvd.
5909 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1454 sqft
Luxury corner condo located on private marina, 3 bdr/ 2bath, two private balconies with channel view. Tastefully furnished. Marble counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
135 E BAHAMA ST.
135 East Bahama Street, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2658 sqft
Very nice long term rental. Property is walking distance to the beach, has a very nice pool and is close to restaurants and stores. An additional $25..00 fee per month per pet in addition to the $250.00 per pet non refundable pet fee is required.

July 2020 Brownsville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Brownsville Rent Report. Brownsville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Brownsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Brownsville rents held steady over the past month

Brownsville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Brownsville stand at $538 for a one-bedroom apartment and $696 for a two-bedroom. Brownsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Brownsville, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Brownsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Brownsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Brownsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Brownsville's median two-bedroom rent of $696 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Brownsville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Brownsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four-and-a-half times the price in Brownsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

