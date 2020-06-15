All apartments in Brownsboro
11201 Willow St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

11201 Willow St

11201 Willow St · (903) 681-9522
Location

11201 Willow St, Brownsboro, TX 75756

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2.5 baths, $2200 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,200

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3600 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 baths Lots of Living Space - Property Id: 299236

Beautiful house located in East Texas, 15 minutes from Athens,Tx. And 20 min. From Tyler, Tx. 25 minutes from Canton, Tx. So you can enjoy the worlds largest trades days every month. Large trees around house with Lake Athens and Lake Palestine just minutes away for great fishing and other lake activities. Lots of scenic roads to enjoy through the country side. Work hard all week and relax on the week end or vice-versa. Call or text Gary @ 903-681-9522
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299236
Property Id 299236

(RLNE5850801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11201 Willow St have any available units?
11201 Willow St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11201 Willow St have?
Some of 11201 Willow St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11201 Willow St currently offering any rent specials?
11201 Willow St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11201 Willow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11201 Willow St is pet friendly.
Does 11201 Willow St offer parking?
No, 11201 Willow St does not offer parking.
Does 11201 Willow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11201 Willow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11201 Willow St have a pool?
No, 11201 Willow St does not have a pool.
Does 11201 Willow St have accessible units?
No, 11201 Willow St does not have accessible units.
Does 11201 Willow St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11201 Willow St has units with dishwashers.
Does 11201 Willow St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11201 Willow St does not have units with air conditioning.
