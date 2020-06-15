11201 Willow St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 baths Lots of Living Space - Property Id: 299236



Beautiful house located in East Texas, 15 minutes from Athens,Tx. And 20 min. From Tyler, Tx. 25 minutes from Canton, Tx. So you can enjoy the worlds largest trades days every month. Large trees around house with Lake Athens and Lake Palestine just minutes away for great fishing and other lake activities. Lots of scenic roads to enjoy through the country side. Work hard all week and relax on the week end or vice-versa. Call or text Gary @ 903-681-9522

