Home
/
Brenham, TX
/
904 Thiel St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

904 Thiel St

904 Thiel Street · (979) 421-6468
Location

904 Thiel Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1637 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
Great cottage with two bedrooms and one bathroom in the front part of the house. Another bedroom and bathroom in the back part of the house. Living room, kitchen and dining room are open. Master bedroom has plenty of room with a large closet. Large fenced backyard. Pets are case by case basis.

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $25.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1100 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Thiel St have any available units?
904 Thiel St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 904 Thiel St currently offering any rent specials?
904 Thiel St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Thiel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Thiel St is pet friendly.
Does 904 Thiel St offer parking?
No, 904 Thiel St does not offer parking.
Does 904 Thiel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Thiel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Thiel St have a pool?
No, 904 Thiel St does not have a pool.
Does 904 Thiel St have accessible units?
No, 904 Thiel St does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Thiel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Thiel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Thiel St have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Thiel St does not have units with air conditioning.
