904 Thiel St

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*CURRENTLY LEASED*

Great cottage with two bedrooms and one bathroom in the front part of the house. Another bedroom and bathroom in the back part of the house. Living room, kitchen and dining room are open. Master bedroom has plenty of room with a large closet. Large fenced backyard. Pets are case by case basis.



Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $25.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1100 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.