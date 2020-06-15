804 West Main Street

Amenities
*LEASED*
Beautiful house with modern updates including granite, stainless steel appliances, stackable washer/dryer, cabinetry, light fixtures and more. The hardwood flooring has been refinished. The bathroom remodeled and includes a shower (no bathtub). The lot is huge and has a workshop. The backyard is fenced. Pets are case by case basis - outside pets only. Property is zoned B1 giving you the option of having a business or residence or both on the property.
Beautiful house with modern updates including granite, stainless steel appliances, stackable washer/dryer, cabinetry, light fixtures and more.
The hardwood flooring has been refinished. Bathroom remodeled and includes a shower (no bathtub). The lot is huge and has a workshop. Backyard is fenced. Pets are case by case basis.