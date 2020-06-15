All apartments in Brenham
Brenham, TX
804 West Main Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

804 West Main Street

804 West Main Street · (979) 421-6468
Brenham
Location

804 West Main Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*LEASED*
Beautiful house with modern updates including granite, stainless steel appliances, stackable washer/dryer, cabinetry, light fixtures and more. The hardwood flooring has been refinished. The bathroom remodeled and includes a shower (no bathtub). The lot is huge and has a workshop. The backyard is fenced. Pets are case by case basis - outside pets only. Property is zoned B1 giving you the option of having a business or residence or both on the property.
The hardwood flooring has been refinished. Bathroom remodeled and includes a shower (no bathtub). The lot is huge and has a workshop. Backyard is fenced. Pets are case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 West Main Street have any available units?
804 West Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
What amenities does 804 West Main Street have?
Some of 804 West Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 West Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
804 West Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 West Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 West Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 804 West Main Street offer parking?
No, 804 West Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 804 West Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 West Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 West Main Street have a pool?
No, 804 West Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 804 West Main Street have accessible units?
No, 804 West Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 804 West Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 West Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 804 West Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 804 West Main Street has units with air conditioning.
