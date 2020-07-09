705 S JACKSON ST APT 11

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

57 unit Apartment Community

Brenham Park Apartments offers 57 apartments for rent in several sizes: Studio, One, Two and Three Bedrooms. Located in Brenham, TX at 500 College Avenue, the community is near historic Blinn College and in a quiet area of beautiful and historic residential homes. Within walking distance of downtown, with boutique shops, restaurants and antique stores, Brenham Park Apartments are also minutes away from HEB, Walmart, Starbucks, and the Blue Bell ice cream factory. Stop by, call or write to speak with our friendly manager and make Brenham Park your home! You'll be glad you did.



This property features the following:



Spacious Floor Plans larger than some other area apartment complexes - See the floor plan for square footage of each layout.

Expansive attractive grounds with mature trees and lawn areas

24 Hour Maintenance emergency contact

On-site Management Office open daily

On-site Maintenance staff

All Brick exterior construction

Washer Dryer connections (in selected units)

Pet - Friendly (with breed restrictions and weight limits)



AND:



Air Conditioning

Ceiling Fans

Private Patios or Balconies in selected units

Garbage Disposal

Frost Free Refrigerators

Ice Makers in selected units

Dishwashers

Large Closets

Mini Blinds