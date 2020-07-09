705 S JACKSON ST APT 11

Amenities
57 unit Apartment Community
Brenham Park Apartments offers 57 apartments for rent in several sizes: Studio, One, Two and Three Bedrooms. Located in Brenham, TX at 500 College Avenue, the community is near historic Blinn College and in a quiet area of beautiful and historic residential homes. Within walking distance of downtown, with boutique shops, restaurants and antique stores, Brenham Park Apartments are also minutes away from HEB, Walmart, Starbucks, and the Blue Bell ice cream factory. Stop by, call or write to speak with our friendly manager and make Brenham Park your home! You'll be glad you did.
This property features the following:
Spacious Floor Plans larger than some other area apartment complexes - See the floor plan for square footage of each layout.
Expansive attractive grounds with mature trees and lawn areas
24 Hour Maintenance emergency contact
On-site Management Office open daily
On-site Maintenance staff
All Brick exterior construction
Washer Dryer connections (in selected units)
Pet - Friendly (with breed restrictions and weight limits)
AND:
Air Conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Private Patios or Balconies in selected units
Garbage Disposal
Frost Free Refrigerators
Ice Makers in selected units
Dishwashers
Large Closets
Mini Blinds