347 Stone Hill Dr #4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

347 Stone Hill Dr #4

347 Stone Hill Dr · (979) 421-6468
Location

347 Stone Hill Dr, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
range
oven
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
Cute apartment with easy access to Hwy 290 and downtown Brenham. This upstairs unit is 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with carpeting and hard floors throughout. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Interior common area for extra security.

1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $30.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1,000 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 Stone Hill Dr #4 have any available units?
347 Stone Hill Dr #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
What amenities does 347 Stone Hill Dr #4 have?
Some of 347 Stone Hill Dr #4's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 Stone Hill Dr #4 currently offering any rent specials?
347 Stone Hill Dr #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Stone Hill Dr #4 pet-friendly?
No, 347 Stone Hill Dr #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brenham.
Does 347 Stone Hill Dr #4 offer parking?
No, 347 Stone Hill Dr #4 does not offer parking.
Does 347 Stone Hill Dr #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 Stone Hill Dr #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Stone Hill Dr #4 have a pool?
No, 347 Stone Hill Dr #4 does not have a pool.
Does 347 Stone Hill Dr #4 have accessible units?
No, 347 Stone Hill Dr #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Stone Hill Dr #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 Stone Hill Dr #4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 347 Stone Hill Dr #4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 347 Stone Hill Dr #4 has units with air conditioning.
