All apartments in Brenham
Find more places like 312 Scenic Brook Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brenham, TX
/
312 Scenic Brook Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

312 Scenic Brook Street

312 Scenic Brook Street · (979) 421-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brenham
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

312 Scenic Brook Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
This traditional style brick home is in a great neighborhood and convenient to businesses and schools in town. Home features an open concept, tall ceilings, fireplace, 2 car garage and fenced backyard. Flooring is primarily wood and ceramic tile, and carpet in the master bedroom only.

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $1,600 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.
CURRENTLY LEASED. This traditional style brick home is in a great neighborhood and convenient to businesses and schools in town. Home features an open concept, tall ceilings, fireplace, 2 car garage and fenced backyard. Flooring is primarily wood and ceramic tile, and carpet in the master bedroom only.

All adult occupants must fill out a separate application with different email address at www.BrenhamRent.com. You will click rental listings, select this property, and apply online. 1 year lease required. $1600 security deposit due upon lease signing and must be by cashier's check or money order. First month's rent or prorate due prior to move in. Credit check, background check, income verification and landlord history will be verified for each applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Scenic Brook Street have any available units?
312 Scenic Brook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
What amenities does 312 Scenic Brook Street have?
Some of 312 Scenic Brook Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Scenic Brook Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 Scenic Brook Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Scenic Brook Street pet-friendly?
No, 312 Scenic Brook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brenham.
Does 312 Scenic Brook Street offer parking?
Yes, 312 Scenic Brook Street does offer parking.
Does 312 Scenic Brook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Scenic Brook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Scenic Brook Street have a pool?
No, 312 Scenic Brook Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 Scenic Brook Street have accessible units?
No, 312 Scenic Brook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Scenic Brook Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Scenic Brook Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Scenic Brook Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 312 Scenic Brook Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 312 Scenic Brook Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brenham 3 Bedrooms
Brenham Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TXBryan, TXKaty, TX
College Station, TXRosenberg, TXTomball, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity