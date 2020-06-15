203 Gilder Street

Amenities

*CURRENTLY LEASED*

Cute, remodeled home in Brenham! This 2 bed 1 bath is 832 square feet and $895 a month. This property is a lease of at least a year and pets are case by case. Recently added: windows, HVAC, flooring, paint, roof, appliances, bathroom, and more.



Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $895 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.