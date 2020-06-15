All apartments in Brenham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

203 Gilder Street

203 Gilder Street · (979) 421-6468
Location

203 Gilder Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

*CURRENTLY LEASED*
Cute, remodeled home in Brenham! This 2 bed 1 bath is 832 square feet and $895 a month. This property is a lease of at least a year and pets are case by case. Recently added: windows, HVAC, flooring, paint, roof, appliances, bathroom, and more.

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $895 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Gilder Street have any available units?
203 Gilder Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
Is 203 Gilder Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 Gilder Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Gilder Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Gilder Street is pet friendly.
Does 203 Gilder Street offer parking?
No, 203 Gilder Street does not offer parking.
Does 203 Gilder Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Gilder Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Gilder Street have a pool?
No, 203 Gilder Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 Gilder Street have accessible units?
No, 203 Gilder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Gilder Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Gilder Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Gilder Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 203 Gilder Street has units with air conditioning.
