All apartments in Brenham
Find more places like 1721 West Main Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brenham, TX
/
1721 West Main Street - 1
Last updated June 27 2020 at 1:05 AM

1721 West Main Street - 1

1721 West Main Street · (979) 421-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brenham
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1721 West Main Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
*AVAILABLE NOW*
This duplex is ground level. The available duplex has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and approximately 1430 sf. Flooring is ceramic tile. Driveway and common area parking in front of unit. No pets are allowed. Stove, washer, dryer and refrigerator are included in lease.

1 year lease, credit check, income verification and rental history required. Must fill out an application for each adult applicant at www.BrenhamRent.com. $1200 security deposit, $1200 last months' rent, and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in (cashier's check only).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 West Main Street - 1 have any available units?
1721 West Main Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1721 West Main Street - 1 have?
Some of 1721 West Main Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 West Main Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1721 West Main Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 West Main Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1721 West Main Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brenham.
Does 1721 West Main Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1721 West Main Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 1721 West Main Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1721 West Main Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 West Main Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1721 West Main Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1721 West Main Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1721 West Main Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 West Main Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 West Main Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1721 West Main Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1721 West Main Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1721 West Main Street - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brenham 3 Bedrooms
Brenham Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXRosenberg, TXTomball, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity