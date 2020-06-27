1721 West Main Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry parking range refrigerator

This duplex is ground level. The available duplex has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and approximately 1430 sf. Flooring is ceramic tile. Driveway and common area parking in front of unit. No pets are allowed. Stove, washer, dryer and refrigerator are included in lease.



1 year lease, credit check, income verification and rental history required. Must fill out an application for each adult applicant at www.BrenhamRent.com. $1200 security deposit, $1200 last months' rent, and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in (cashier's check only).