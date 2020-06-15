All apartments in Brenham
1700 Ellen Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1700 Ellen Street

1700 Ellen Street · (979) 421-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1700 Ellen Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1860 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
Updated painting and light fixtures. Lovely home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Refrigerator included. Indoor utility room with built-ins. Plush carpeting, updated appliances, central HVAC, built-in book cases with rich paneling and woodwork. Covered patio, plush landscaping with towering trees. Fantastic, quiet neighborhood and fully fenced back yard.

1 year lease, credit check, income verification required. Must fill out an application for each adult applicant on brenhamrent.com. $30 application fee. $1000 security deposit (cashier's check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. Pets negotiable with additional rent based on size, age, and breed of pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Ellen Street have any available units?
1700 Ellen Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1700 Ellen Street have?
Some of 1700 Ellen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Ellen Street currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Ellen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Ellen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Ellen Street is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Ellen Street offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Ellen Street does offer parking.
Does 1700 Ellen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Ellen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Ellen Street have a pool?
No, 1700 Ellen Street does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Ellen Street have accessible units?
No, 1700 Ellen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Ellen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Ellen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Ellen Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1700 Ellen Street has units with air conditioning.
