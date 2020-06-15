All apartments in Brenham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1509 Wyandotte Lane - B

1509 Wyandotte Lane · (979) 421-6468
Location

1509 Wyandotte Lane, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
This is an upstairs unit. The is a nice property and well maintained by the owners. The available unit has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and approximately 900 +/- SF. Laminate wood flooring and granite counter tops. Common area parking is in front and back of unit. Secured entry into the building. Pets are case by case.

1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $25.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $800 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Wyandotte Lane - B have any available units?
1509 Wyandotte Lane - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
What amenities does 1509 Wyandotte Lane - B have?
Some of 1509 Wyandotte Lane - B's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Wyandotte Lane - B currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Wyandotte Lane - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Wyandotte Lane - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Wyandotte Lane - B is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Wyandotte Lane - B offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Wyandotte Lane - B does offer parking.
Does 1509 Wyandotte Lane - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Wyandotte Lane - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Wyandotte Lane - B have a pool?
No, 1509 Wyandotte Lane - B does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Wyandotte Lane - B have accessible units?
No, 1509 Wyandotte Lane - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Wyandotte Lane - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Wyandotte Lane - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Wyandotte Lane - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Wyandotte Lane - B does not have units with air conditioning.
