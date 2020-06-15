All apartments in Brenham
Find more places like 1003 Allison.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brenham, TX
/
1003 Allison
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1003 Allison

1003 Allison Street · (979) 421-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brenham
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1003 Allison Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Oct 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1841 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*LEASED*
Nice 4 bedroom brick home for lease on a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located in Brenham, this home features new paint, tile floors, and a large floor plan. Large master has his and her walk-in closets and a double vanity. The 3 bedrooms are spacious with 2 having built-ins. Large fenced yard with mature trees, covered patio, storage shed to be used by the tenants, and a 2 car attached garage. Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, and fireplace. Pet friendly with an additional deposit per pet.
?
Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $25.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1500 security deposit (cashiers check) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.
CURRENTLY LEASED
Nice, 4 bedroom brick home for lease on a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located in Brenham. Will be available after September 7, 2015.

Home features new paint, new tile floors, large floor plan. Large master with his and her walk-in closets, double vanity. The 3 bedrooms are spacious with 2 having built-ins.

Large fenced yard w/ mature trees, covered patio, storage shed to be used by the tenants and a 2 car attached garage.

Pets are case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Allison have any available units?
1003 Allison has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1003 Allison have?
Some of 1003 Allison's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Allison currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Allison isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Allison pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 Allison is pet friendly.
Does 1003 Allison offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Allison does offer parking.
Does 1003 Allison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Allison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Allison have a pool?
No, 1003 Allison does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Allison have accessible units?
No, 1003 Allison does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Allison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 Allison has units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Allison have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1003 Allison has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1003 Allison?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brenham 3 Bedrooms
Brenham Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TXBryan, TXKaty, TX
College Station, TXRosenberg, TXTomball, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity