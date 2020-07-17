1500 Sycamore St

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

PRICED AT $181,500

Monthly payment: $1,500



3/3 with 2,504 sf of beautifully remodeled space. Spacious throughout.



GO NO FURTHER!!!! Right in the middle of the best street in Breckenridge!!!



Beautifully updated 3 bed 3 bath home close to Possum Kingdom Lake, Large living features laminate floors, stone wood burning fireplace, wood beams, and a wet bar with decorative lighting. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, floating shelves and granite counter tops, 3 bathrooms including a large master bath with soaker tub and an over sized master closet. SOUGHT OUT area of Breckenridge call to schedule your showing today.



Call Patti 713-443-6850



(RLNE5886744)