Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1500 Sycamore St

1500 Sycamore St · (713) 443-6850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1500 Sycamore St, Breckenridge, TX 76424

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
PRICED AT $181,500
Monthly payment: $1,500

3/3 with 2,504 sf of beautifully remodeled space.  Spacious throughout.

GO NO FURTHER!!!!  Right in the middle of the best street in Breckenridge!!!

Beautifully updated 3 bed 3 bath home close to Possum Kingdom Lake, Large living features laminate floors, stone wood burning fireplace, wood beams, and a wet bar with decorative lighting. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, floating shelves and granite counter tops, 3 bathrooms including a large master bath with soaker tub and an over sized master closet. SOUGHT OUT area of Breckenridge call to schedule your showing today.

Call Patti 713-443-6850

(RLNE5886744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Sycamore St have any available units?
1500 Sycamore St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1500 Sycamore St have?
Some of 1500 Sycamore St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Sycamore St currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Sycamore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Sycamore St pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Sycamore St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Breckenridge.
Does 1500 Sycamore St offer parking?
No, 1500 Sycamore St does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Sycamore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Sycamore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Sycamore St have a pool?
No, 1500 Sycamore St does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Sycamore St have accessible units?
No, 1500 Sycamore St does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Sycamore St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Sycamore St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Sycamore St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1500 Sycamore St has units with air conditioning.
