/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM
55 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellmead, TX
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1104 Barlow St.
1104 Barlow Street, Bellmead, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.. This two story 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom rents for $875 with a deposit of $875. The entire upstairs is one bedroom with it's own private full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Bellmead
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Carver
1 Unit Available
1012 Dearborn St
1012 Dearborn Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Carver
1 Unit Available
1224 Hood Street
1224 Hood Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$795
1128 sqft
Single Family Home *SPECIAL* - *FREE May rent with 13 month lease, WAC* DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Results within 5 miles of Bellmead
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
800 Acree Acres
800 Acree Acres, Beverly Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1108 sqft
- (RLNE5833751)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lacy-Lakeview
1 Unit Available
1010 Beaver St
1010 Beaver Street, Lacy-Lakeview, TX
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Minutes to Downtown Waco! - Property Id: 131199 This beautiful 4 bedroom, recently-remodeled home sits on a cul-de-sac in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baylor
1 Unit Available
1417 James
1417 James Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1242 sqft
Baylor and Downtown Area Updated House! - (RLNE5725645)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University
1 Unit Available
1702 S 18th St.
1702 South 18th Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1696 sqft
1702 S 18th St. Available 08/01/20 Modern Home, Downtown/Baylor Area - This modern, updated home is located just blocks away from Downtown Waco, and Baylor University. With 3 beds and 2.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
3732 Vista Cove Dr.
3732 Vista Cove Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1298 sqft
3732 Vista Cove Dr. Available 06/29/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Waco, Texas! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car front entry garage.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Carver
1 Unit Available
621 Lenox St
621 Lenox Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
appliances, central heat/air, washer/dryer connections, fenced backyard. PICTURES COMING SOON. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL THE OFFICE. SECTION 8 APPROVED!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
North Waco
1 Unit Available
2021 Windsor Ave
2021 Windsor Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
appliances, central heat & air, washer/dryer connections, fenced, extra storage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Heart of Texas
1 Unit Available
3712 Lasker
3712 Lasker Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
878 sqft
central air/heat, appliances, 1 car carport, additional storage. NO PETS, SECTION 8 APPROVED!!
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Baylor
1 Unit Available
1309 James Ave
1309 James Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1163 sqft
appliances, washer/dryer connections, central heat & air, and extra outside storage. LAWN CARE PROVIDED!
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Heart of Texas
1 Unit Available
2012 N 39th St
2012 North 39th Street, Waco, TX
appliances, central heat & air, washer/dryer connections, fenced, extra storage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Carver
1 Unit Available
544 Faulkner Ln
544 Faulkner Lane, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1083 sqft
central heat & air, appliances, washer/dryer connections, fenced backyard. NO PETS, SECTION 8 APPROVED
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Brookview
1 Unit Available
3619 Grim Ave
3619 Grim Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1446 sqft
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
110 Gurley Ln
110 Gurley Lane, Waco, TX
This 5 bed 6 bath house is located inside of The Baylor Bubble! Perfect for student living, 110 Gurley has spacious living areas, large backyard, and a private indoor hot tub!
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Brook Oaks
1 Unit Available
1629 N 16th St
1629 North 16th Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
974 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1629 N 16th St in Waco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Lacy-Lakeview
1 Unit Available
105 Silver Fox
105 Silver Fox, Lacy-Lakeview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1628 sqft
**Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* This home is 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
North Waco
1 Unit Available
3305 Adeline
3305 Adeline Drive, Waco, TX
THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS! This 4 br/2ba newly remodeled house sits just blocks from Cameron Park.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Lacy-Lakeview
1 Unit Available
105 Virginia
105 Virginia Drive, Lacy-Lakeview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1232 sqft
Freshly remodeled 3 br 2 bath home near TSTC has new kitchen cabinets, appliances and bathrooms. Spacious open living area with separate laundry room, and fenced back yard.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Baylor
1 Unit Available
1921 S 7th Street Unit C
1921 S 7th St, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1860 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom unit within walking distance to Baylor University. You won't find bedrooms and closets this big inside the Baylor bubble! Definitely sharable if you are on a budget! Gated courtyard with porch swings and bike racks.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Baylor
1 Unit Available
1915 S 7th Street Unit B
1915 S 7th St, Waco, TX
Updated 4 bedroom unit within walking distance of campus! All bedrooms upstairs with ample closet space and wonderful open concept in the kitchen and living room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Baylor
1 Unit Available
1418 S 10th Street Unit B
1418 S 10th St, Waco, TX
Beautiful and Spacious! This top floor duplex boasts vinyl hardwoods and granite throughout! Big bedrooms and huge closets with a bathroom in each bedroom! Escape to your own space and never have to share a bathroom with a half bath off the kitchen!
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Sanger-Heights
1 Unit Available
2000 Bosque Blvd
2000 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
For Rent, 2000 Bosque Blvd, Waco, TX 76707. 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 100 year old 2 story home with 12' ceilings. Updated kitchen, new appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, laundry room, very large bedrooms, on a corner lot.