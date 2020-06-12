/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM
29 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellmead, TX
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
806 Wilson Rd
806 Wilson Road, Bellmead, TX
2 Bedrooms
$495
806 WILSON RD - 2BR/1BA - BELLMEAD - Property Id: 252339 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Bellmead. La Vega ISD, Centrally located of Williams & Harrison. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Bellmead
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
Lacy-Lakeview
20 Units Available
Meadows
4300 Meyers Ln, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$680
750 sqft
Just off I-35 in Waco in the Connally School District. Units feature carpeting, separate dining rooms, window coverings, ceiling fans, air conditioning and linen closets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carver
1 Unit Available
1225 Hood Street
1225 Hood Street, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1008 sqft
Single Family Home *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with 13 month lease, WAC* DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Results within 5 miles of Bellmead
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Oakwood
10 Units Available
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Dean Highlands
55 Units Available
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
Brazos
8 Units Available
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
122 WEST BIRCH ST
122 West Birch Street, McLennan County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
122 WEST BIRCH-ELM MOTT, TX 76705 - Property Id: 102730 BEAUTIFUL 2BED 2 BATH HOME WITH CARPORT AND STORAGE BUILDING IN BACK YARD. COMES WITH VERY LARGE SCREENED IN PORCH FOR THAT PERFECT NIGHT OUTSIDE. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baylor
1 Unit Available
1335 Speight Ave Boardwalk
1335 Speight Ave, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
1154 sqft
- (RLNE5830956)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Ridge
1 Unit Available
1500 Lakeshore 109
1500 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
876 sqft
2br 1ba - Property Id: 14804 Nice spacious 2br 1ba townhouse. gated community. Bedrooms have carpet while the rest of the house is tile. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/14804 Property Id 14804 (RLNE5791873)
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Brookview
1 Unit Available
3410 W. Brookview Dr. - 642
3410 W Brookview Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Brookview Hills is situated on 4 acres of lawns, gardens and attractive oak trees. Brookview Hills has large floor plans, lovely views and convenient access to downtown Waco and various shopping centers.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Dean Highlands
1 Unit Available
2725 Lasker Avenue
2725 Lasker Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
884 sqft
Single Family Home *SPECIAL* - *FREE May rent with 13 month lease, WAC* DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
1 of 12
Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
Cedar Ridge
1 Unit Available
1500 Lake Shore Dr 105
1500 Lake Shore Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 Bdrm, 1 Bath Furnished Condo- Washer/Dryer-Pool - Property Id: 152536 Located on Lake Shore Drive in a gated community, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo features an open floor plan.
Results within 10 miles of Bellmead
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Kendrick
7 Units Available
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1088 sqft
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Kendrick
15 Units Available
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West Waco
8 Units Available
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1068 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Alta Vista
43 Units Available
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
970 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
West Waco
17 Units Available
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
Landon Branch
11 Units Available
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
878 sqft
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Parkdale Viking Hills
3 Units Available
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$945
1130 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Kendrick
43 Units Available
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1106 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkdale Viking Hills
1 Unit Available
6508 Wiethorn Dr.
6508 Wiethorn Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1220 sqft
6508 Wiethorn Dr. Available 06/22/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
1403 Chapel Creek
1403 Chapel Creek Rd, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1044 sqft
1403 Chapel Creek Available 06/19/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Landon Branch
1 Unit Available
4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts.
4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
932 sqft
FEEL AT HOME AT LAKE SHORE VILLAS APARTMENTS *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with a 13 month lease, WAC* Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkdale Viking Hills
1 Unit Available
7320 Sanger Avenue Unit B
7320 Sanger Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1036 sqft
Duplex *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with 13 month lease, WAC* Each unit is a two-bedroom / one-bathroom and includes the kitchen stove / oven and refrigerator. Water is paid.