All apartments in Bacliff
Find more places like 4118 White St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bacliff, TX
/
4118 White St.
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:10 PM

4118 White St.

4118 White Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4118 White Street, Bacliff, TX 77518
Bacliff Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Bacliff.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5156155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 White St. have any available units?
4118 White St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bacliff, TX.
Is 4118 White St. currently offering any rent specials?
4118 White St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 White St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4118 White St. is pet friendly.
Does 4118 White St. offer parking?
No, 4118 White St. does not offer parking.
Does 4118 White St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 White St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 White St. have a pool?
No, 4118 White St. does not have a pool.
Does 4118 White St. have accessible units?
No, 4118 White St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 White St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4118 White St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4118 White St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4118 White St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXDickinson, TXSeabrook, TXNassau Bay, TXLa Porte, TXHitchcock, TXFriendswood, TX
Deer Park, TXChannelview, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXBellaire, TXAngleton, TXRichwood, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine