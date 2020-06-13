/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM
10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Atascocita, TX
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
228 Units Available
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Park at Tour 18 is a brand new apartment community coming soon to Atascocita, Texas. Situated on the Tour 18 Golf Course, our community is surrounded by beautiful views and conveniences.
Results within 1 mile of Atascocita
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
25 Units Available
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,363
1491 sqft
Large floor plans, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and designer kitchens rank among the best amenities featured in these apartments. Resident of the community also enjoy access to a large pool and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Atascocita
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1419 sqft
Near major highways like I-69 and the Sam Houston Parkway. 1-3 bedroom apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Residents have full access to the pool, game room, media room and gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
9 Units Available
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,142
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Pinewood! Conveniently located in Humble, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Results within 10 miles of Atascocita
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
40 Units Available
The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1386 sqft
Welcome to The Pointe at Valley Ranch Town Center, Northeast Houston's newest luxury apartment community! Discover fresh new homes and distinctive amenities at our extraordinary apartments.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
27 Units Available
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1186 sqft
Haven at Liberty Hills is setting a new standard for elegant living in East Houston. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Aster on Aldine
4505 Aldine Mail Route Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom homes are freshly updated and within walking distance to schools. Close to I-69 and Beltway 8 for easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Hardwood floors, balcony, and pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
East Little York
10 Units Available
Villas on the Green
9603 Homestead Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$619
840 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$845
1214 sqft
Three- and four-bed apartments located on Homestead Road, Houston. Parking, air conditioning, 24-hour maintenance, patio or balcony, accessible, playground, smoke-free units. Pets not allowed.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$754
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
890 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greater Greenspoint
3 Units Available
Alara
17601 Wayforest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
987 sqft
Unique interior design details include fireplace, over-sized closets, black appliances, granite counters and plank wood floors. Private yards, patios and balconies, and storage outside. Pool and playground available on-site with limited access gates.
Similar Pages
Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita 3 BedroomsAtascocita Accessible Apartments
Atascocita Apartments with BalconyAtascocita Apartments with GarageAtascocita Apartments with GymAtascocita Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAtascocita Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX