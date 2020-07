Amenities

garage game room carpet

This is a 2 story home that features 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with a 2 car detached garage. The home features new interior paint and new carpet in the living area and all bedrooms. Home features a gameroom upstairs. Large living area that is open to the kitchen. Formal living and dining area. Indoor utility connections.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.