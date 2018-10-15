All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 17307 Shrub Oak Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
17307 Shrub Oak Dr.
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:14 PM

17307 Shrub Oak Dr.

17307 Shrub Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

17307 Shrub Oak Drive, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
17307 Shrub Oak Dr. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1395
Security Deposit: $1195
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1691
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None included

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Be the next to call this 3 beds 2 baths home! Located at the Atascocita Forest subdivision. This gem has a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Open living room with elegant fireplace and 2 direct ways to access the kitchen. Tile floors in most rooms, carpet floor in bedrooms! Lovely sliding door to the fenced backyard. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5138974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17307 Shrub Oak Dr. have any available units?
17307 Shrub Oak Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 17307 Shrub Oak Dr. have?
Some of 17307 Shrub Oak Dr.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17307 Shrub Oak Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
17307 Shrub Oak Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17307 Shrub Oak Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17307 Shrub Oak Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 17307 Shrub Oak Dr. offer parking?
No, 17307 Shrub Oak Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 17307 Shrub Oak Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17307 Shrub Oak Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17307 Shrub Oak Dr. have a pool?
No, 17307 Shrub Oak Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 17307 Shrub Oak Dr. have accessible units?
No, 17307 Shrub Oak Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 17307 Shrub Oak Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17307 Shrub Oak Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 17307 Shrub Oak Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17307 Shrub Oak Dr. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch