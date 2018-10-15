Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace carpet

17307 Shrub Oak Dr. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1395

Security Deposit: $1195

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1691

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: None included



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Be the next to call this 3 beds 2 baths home! Located at the Atascocita Forest subdivision. This gem has a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Open living room with elegant fireplace and 2 direct ways to access the kitchen. Tile floors in most rooms, carpet floor in bedrooms! Lovely sliding door to the fenced backyard. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



