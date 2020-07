Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities

Nice 4 bedroom house conveniently located in South Tyler near intersection of Hwy 155S and Loop 49 and in some of TISD's best schools! Many updates including new wood flooring and paint throughout. Home has central heat and air and all appliances are included. Property could also be great location to run a small business. Please text or email to schedule a viewing.

