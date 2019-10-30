This is new construction completed 2019 2 bed 1 bath duplex total electric very energy efficient custom cabinets spacious kitchen , quiet neighborhood . These duplexes have a great floor plan great for Seniors or couples or singles
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 S Third have any available units?
401 S Third doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alvarado, TX.
What amenities does 401 S Third have?
Some of 401 S Third's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 S Third currently offering any rent specials?
401 S Third is not currently offering any rent specials.