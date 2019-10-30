All apartments in Alvarado
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

401 S Third

401 South 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

401 South 3rd Street, Alvarado, TX 76009

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
This is new construction completed 2019 2 bed 1 bath duplex total electric very energy efficient custom cabinets spacious kitchen , quiet neighborhood . These duplexes have a great floor plan great for Seniors or couples or singles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 S Third have any available units?
401 S Third doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alvarado, TX.
What amenities does 401 S Third have?
Some of 401 S Third's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 S Third currently offering any rent specials?
401 S Third is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 S Third pet-friendly?
No, 401 S Third is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alvarado.
Does 401 S Third offer parking?
Yes, 401 S Third offers parking.
Does 401 S Third have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 S Third does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 S Third have a pool?
No, 401 S Third does not have a pool.
Does 401 S Third have accessible units?
No, 401 S Third does not have accessible units.
Does 401 S Third have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 S Third has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 S Third have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 S Third does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

