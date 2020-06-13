177 Apartments for rent in Addison, TX with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
$
46 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,291
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1185 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
112 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$875
720 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1212 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
40 Units Available
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
Dry cleaning service, DVD rental stations and a 24-hour gym are only some of the great amenities in this community. Units feature balconies or patios, along with beautiful fireplaces. Located near the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
63 Units Available
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1253 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience resort-style living with a boutique feel at Jewel on Landmark. Our contemporary apartment community is situated in North Dallas in Addison, Texas.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
38 Units Available
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,182
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1260 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, garage parking, clubhouse and a hot tub. Apartments have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. It's also only minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,111
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1184 sqft
Huge circular pool with water features and sun shelf. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Soaring ceilings reach nine-plus feet. Programmable thermostats with separate zones. Just a half mile to the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 05:29pm
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
Studio
$910
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1169 sqft
Within walking distance of Quorum Park, Bent Tree Oaks offers access to the area's wide array of restaurants and amenities. Features include upgraded kitchens, modern appliances and e-payment options.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 05:17pm
17 Units Available
Bent Tree Fountains
4822 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1470 sqft
Comfortable homes right beside Quorum Park. Swim and play tennis on site. Cats and dogs allowed. E-payments for resident convenience. Close to Bent Tree Country Club. Right near Addison Airport.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 04:54pm
19 Units Available
Bent Tree Brooks
4824 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1488 sqft
Cozy homes with fireplaces and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a pool and tennis court on-site. Near Bent Tree Country Club. Easy access to Addison Airport.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
149 Units Available
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,250
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1261 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Elan Addison Grove, anything is possible.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:08pm
25 Units Available
Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1245 sqft
Quorum Park, George Bush Turnpike and the Mary Kay Museum are all within minutes of this community. Luxury amenities include hot tub, tennis court and swimming pool. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Addison
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
$
Prestonwood
36 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1540 sqft
This property lets residents stay fit at the gym, wind down on the putting green, or simply relax at the hot tub or pool. There's plenty of shopping, including a Walmart Supercenter, along Arapaho Road.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
11 Units Available
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments with attached garages, private balconies, fireplaces and granite countertops. Lovely community featuring fitness center, two huge swimming pools with private pool cabanas and public outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Prestonwood
8 Units Available
Bent Oaks
16000 Bent Tree Forest Cir, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1051 sqft
Near the Dallas North Tollway, the Clubs of Prestonwood-The Creek golf course and Mary Kay Museum. Units feature fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. Gated community features a dog park and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
Prestonwood
23 Units Available
IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1067 sqft
Pet-friendly community within walking distance of Addison Circle Park. Cable- and satellite-ready units with dual bathroom sinks, two-tone designer paint, USB ports and LED lighting.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Prestonwood
38 Units Available
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1259 sqft
Boutique apartments with high-end finishes. Located beside the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy a pool, media room and courtyard on site. Close to Prestonwood Country Club.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
15 Units Available
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1093 sqft
The Dallas North Tollway can take residents of this community anywhere they want to go. Amenities include yoga studio, swimming pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
50 Units Available
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,249
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1435 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
44 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1528 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
37 Units Available
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1177 sqft
Elan City Centre is at the epicenter of all that is haute in Dallas and is now offering up to 2 Months FREE. Situated on Galleria Drive, these urban, luxury apartments are located at the intersection of luxe and style.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Prestonwood
13 Units Available
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,783
1428 sqft
Fairways at Prestonwood have one-, two- and three-bed luxury apartments with views of the golf course. High ceilings, large closets and modern kitchen appliances. Pool, barbecue area, garage, fitness center and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
800 sqft
Modern fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment. Stackable washer and dryer in every home. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1608 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,466
1851 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community located in the prestigious Prestonwood neighborhood. Two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhomes with custom maple flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, raised ceilings, and fully electric kitchens.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Village on the Parkway makes this community perfect for those who want shopping and entertainment nearby. Features include a sauna, putting green, 24-hour gym and much more. Furnished units with fireplaces.
City Guide for Addison, TX

For lovers of technology and the Internet, Addison, Texas has a unique quality that most other suburban towns lack. A wireless internet network covers most of the town, and for a tiny fee, residents are online without having to pay exorbitant prices for access! Now that is forward thinking, progressive policy! Does the town love it? You betcha!

Once known as Peters Colony during the mid 1800s, the town of Addison is located just north of Dallas, Texas. As of the 2012 Census, Addison's population had climbed to 15,179 people, all sharing 4.35 square miles of prime real estate! However, on any given day, the business and tourist or day visitors, the population easily reaches 100,000 people, which is excellent news for this economically thriving little town! If you are looking for rental homes in Addison, you can avoid much of the Dallas metroplex traffic and enjoy life in a small, beautiful town with big city benefits! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Addison, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Addison renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

