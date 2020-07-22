Apartment List
TX
abilene
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Abilene, TX with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Abilene means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
8 Units Available
Buck Creek Area
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1231 sqft
A large grotto-style pool, 24 hour gym and Sandy volleyball court provide residents with plenty of on-site entertainment. Apartments in this complex feature large closets, covered parking and built-in microwaves for ultimate convenience.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
950 sqft
Summer Wind Apartment Homes is a great place to choose an apartment in Abilene, TX.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
12 Units Available
Park Central Area
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1214 sqft
Feel energized and welcome every time you come home to an apartment in Abilene, TX, when you live at The Reserve at Abilene Apartment Homes. Here is where affordability meets luxury living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Over Place Area
Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St, Abilene, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
1016 sqft
Whether you're moving from across the city or across the country, selecting an apartment in Abilene, TX, that's part of the Bent Tree Apartment Homes community is an excellent decision. We offer comfortable homes and excellent community amenities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
7 Units Available
Stonegate
5125 Fairmont St, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
973 sqft
Welcome to Stonegate Apartments in Abilene, Texas. We boast affordable luxury with a convenient location in Abilenes coziest residential neighborhood, which also offers access to the city's best activities and attractions.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
8 Units Available
River Oaks-Brookhollow
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1699 sqft
Welcome home to a fully-appointed apartment with a gourmet kitchen, private patio or balcony, and on-site covered parking and clothing centers. Ideal location just minutes from Mall of Abilene and downtown Abilene.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
North E. Hwy 80
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$712
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,112
1234 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Parking available. Community highlights include a pool, volleyball court, and business center. Close to Abilene Zoo and Abilene Christian University. Easy access to I-20 for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
18 Units Available
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave, Abilene, TX
Studio
$585
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
845 sqft
Convenient location close to the Mall of Abilene and Dyess Air Force Base. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
South E. Hwy 80
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1231 sqft
For quality, affordability, excellent customer service, and a great location, look no further than Lexington Court Apartment Homes. Choose an apartment in Abilene, TX, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Central Area
3549 Curry Ln
3549 Curry Lane, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
959 sqft
Curry Junction Apartments - Property Id: 307134 Complete Renovations!! Come by check out our upgraded clubroom, fitness center and swimming pool area! 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms available! Call or come today! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1948 Denton St
1948 Denton Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Creek Apartments - Property Id: 307117 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments available! Call today! Amenities include pool, fitness center, playground area and gazebo area with barbecue pit. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chimney Rock Area
56 Tamarisk Cir
56 Tamarisk Circle, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2137 sqft
56 Tamarisk Cir Available 09/10/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom in Fairway! - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home! This beautfuil Fairway home is a must see! Large bedrooms, lots of storage, you can open or close your curtains by pushing a button, wet bar with a

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Abilene Heights Area
57 Teakwood Street
57 Teakwood Lane, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
682 sqft
2 bedroom duplex located right under a nice shady tree! Great access to the duplex because it is right off Griffith and North 10th AND that makes it close to ACU, HSU, Texas Tech Pharmacy School, Hendrick, shopping, dining....
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Abilene, TX

Finding apartments with a pool in Abilene means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Abilene could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

