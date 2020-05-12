All apartments in Walden
Walden, TN
907 Mclean Ave
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:48 PM

907 Mclean Ave

907 Mclean Avenue · (423) 580-9388
Location

907 Mclean Avenue, Walden, TN 37377
Walden

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1714 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home to 907 McLean, a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the best Signal Mountain has to offer including top public schools, great hiking trails, and burgeoning local community. This home has it all, you've got to see it to believe it! Walk in to the newly finished hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling, and open floor plan. Cook a meal on the gas range with granite countertops, cozy up before bed next to the gas logs and enjoy the luxuries of gas heat and gas water heater. Be pampered by the large closets, sunroom, en suite bath, and jetted tub. Entertain friends while grilling out on the back porch and let your kids run free in the spacious back yard. Two car garage, stainless appliances, nestled on a quiet street, this home checks all the boxes and won't last long! No smoking / pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Mclean Ave have any available units?
907 Mclean Ave has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 907 Mclean Ave have?
Some of 907 Mclean Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Mclean Ave currently offering any rent specials?
907 Mclean Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Mclean Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 Mclean Ave is pet friendly.
Does 907 Mclean Ave offer parking?
Yes, 907 Mclean Ave does offer parking.
Does 907 Mclean Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 Mclean Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Mclean Ave have a pool?
No, 907 Mclean Ave does not have a pool.
Does 907 Mclean Ave have accessible units?
No, 907 Mclean Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Mclean Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Mclean Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Mclean Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 Mclean Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
