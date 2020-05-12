907 Mclean Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to 907 McLean, a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the best Signal Mountain has to offer including top public schools, great hiking trails, and burgeoning local community. This home has it all, you've got to see it to believe it! Walk in to the newly finished hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling, and open floor plan. Cook a meal on the gas range with granite countertops, cozy up before bed next to the gas logs and enjoy the luxuries of gas heat and gas water heater. Be pampered by the large closets, sunroom, en suite bath, and jetted tub. Entertain friends while grilling out on the back porch and let your kids run free in the spacious back yard. Two car garage, stainless appliances, nestled on a quiet street, this home checks all the boxes and won't last long! No smoking / pets.