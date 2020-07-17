All apartments in Unicoi County
175 Britton Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

175 Britton Rd

175 Britton Road · (423) 426-0131
Location

175 Britton Road, Unicoi County, TN 37692

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 175 Britton Rd · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
175 Britton Rd, Unicoi, TN 37692 - If you are looking to rent a beautiful, private home with modern updates and great mountain views, this is it! Come check out this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home nestled in the mountains of limestone cove area of Unicoi, TN. This home has been well cared for with lots of updates including kitchen and bathroom remodels. It's clean and has modern touches throughout. Along with the two bedrooms, there is also a loft area above the living area, that could be used as another living space, office area, or possibly another bedroom. You have to see this house in person to see it's full beauty.

Rent is $1200 per month with a $1200 security deposit. There is a $22 non-refundable application fee per adult for a national background check and credit check. Tenant is responsible yard maintenance and for setting up utilities in their name, which includes electric and propane service for gas furnace. Property has a well for water so there's no water/sewer bill. Tenant is also responsible to take trash off to convenience center on Hwy 107.

**THIS PROPERTY IS NO PETS & NON-SMOKING.**

To schedule a showing or for more details, call...
Abby: 423-231-7365
Office: 423-282-1885 Ext. 2

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Britton Rd have any available units?
175 Britton Rd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 175 Britton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
175 Britton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Britton Rd pet-friendly?
No, 175 Britton Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Unicoi County.
Does 175 Britton Rd offer parking?
No, 175 Britton Rd does not offer parking.
Does 175 Britton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Britton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Britton Rd have a pool?
No, 175 Britton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 175 Britton Rd have accessible units?
No, 175 Britton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Britton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Britton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Britton Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Britton Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
