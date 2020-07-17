Amenities

175 Britton Rd, Unicoi, TN 37692 - If you are looking to rent a beautiful, private home with modern updates and great mountain views, this is it! Come check out this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home nestled in the mountains of limestone cove area of Unicoi, TN. This home has been well cared for with lots of updates including kitchen and bathroom remodels. It's clean and has modern touches throughout. Along with the two bedrooms, there is also a loft area above the living area, that could be used as another living space, office area, or possibly another bedroom. You have to see this house in person to see it's full beauty.



Rent is $1200 per month with a $1200 security deposit. There is a $22 non-refundable application fee per adult for a national background check and credit check. Tenant is responsible yard maintenance and for setting up utilities in their name, which includes electric and propane service for gas furnace. Property has a well for water so there's no water/sewer bill. Tenant is also responsible to take trash off to convenience center on Hwy 107.



**THIS PROPERTY IS NO PETS & NON-SMOKING.**



To schedule a showing or for more details, call...

Abby: 423-231-7365

Office: 423-282-1885 Ext. 2



