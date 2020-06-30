Apartment List
8 Apartments for rent in Tellico Village, TN with balconies

1 Unit Available
124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental
124 Agoli Way, Tellico Village, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1566 sqft
Lovely single level home in the Toqua Neighborhood of Tellico Village is ready for your vacation to East Tennessee. This fully furnished home features all furnishings, kitchen ware and linens.

1 Unit Available
116 Toqua Club Way, Vacation Rental Home
116 Toqua Club Way, Tellico Village, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1244 sqft
Adorable fully furnished, golf-front, home. This split-floor plan features dual master bedrooms, each with queen size beds. Enjoy all that East Tennessee has to offer from this comfortable home. Two car carport in front.

1 Unit Available
113 Cheeskogili Way
113 Cheeskogili Way, Tellico Village, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2792 sqft
Come enjoy the peaceful setting of this beautiful Lakefront home. The wooded lot gives you privacy.

1 Unit Available
303 Chota View Place - 1, Furnished Vacation Rental
303 Chota View Place, Tellico Village, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1504 sqft
Adorable end-unit townhome in the heart of Tellico Village. This three bedroom two bathroom home has everything you need for your East Tennessee vacation. Up to 6 guests 1 King-Size Bed 3 Queen-Size Beds Home rents for a minimum of 2 nights.
Results within 10 miles of Tellico Village

1 Unit Available
109 Lakeview Cove Drive
109 Lakeview Cove Drive, Roane County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
View of the water off your front patio! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 Unit Available
164 Ganega Trail
164 Ganega Trail, Monroe County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3225 sqft
IncredibleLakefront home in the Kahite Neighborhood of Tellico Village. Updated interior features hardwood and tile floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, pantry, large closets, walk-in attic, and much more.

1 Unit Available
12220 West Kingsgate Rd.
12220 West Kingsgate Road, Farragut, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Beautiful hillside property overlooking the East Tennessee Mountainside. - Enjoy amazing views of East Tennessee from this newly renovated split foyer.

1 Unit Available
1047 Carding Machine Rd.
1047 Carding Machine Road, Loudon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1348 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a living room, family room and utility room with washer/dryer hookups.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Tellico Village, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tellico Village renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

