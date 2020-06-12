All apartments in Tellico Village
124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental

124 Agoli Way · (865) 408-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Agoli Way, Tellico Village, TN 37774

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1566 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Lovely single level home in the Toqua Neighborhood of Tellico Village is ready for your vacation to East Tennessee. This fully furnished home features all furnishings, kitchen ware and linens. You can relax and enjoy life from the deck, or get out and enjoy all that Tellico Village has to offer. Rent includes cable, internet, trash service and utilities. Call today for availability.

Up to 6 guests

Dog friendly home!

1 King Size Bed
1 Queen Size Bed
1 Full Size Bed

$160.00 Nightly
$960.00 Weekly
$2,000.00 Monthly

Rent does not include taxes or cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental have any available units?
124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental have?
Some of 124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental currently offering any rent specials?
124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental pet-friendly?
No, 124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tellico Village.
Does 124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental offer parking?
Yes, 124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental does offer parking.
Does 124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental have a pool?
No, 124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental does not have a pool.
Does 124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental have accessible units?
No, 124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental has units with air conditioning.
