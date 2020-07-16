All apartments in Sullivan County
549 North Holston River Road, Apt B

549 N Holston River Dr · (423) 239-0100
Location

549 N Holston River Dr, Sullivan County, TN 37660

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 549 North Holston River Road, Apt B · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
549 North Holston River Road, Apt B Kingsport, TN 37660 - This two bedroom townhome apartment has all neutral colors, neutral carpet and laminate floors in bath and kitchen. The kitchen has stove, dishwasher and refrigerator with w/d hook ups . Plenty of cabinet space. Large living room with half bath for guests on the main floor. Upstairs are two fairly large bedrooms with a full bath. Covered front porch and each unit has a small back deck with a storage room for use. One covered parking place in the carport with room for another right behind it.
Application fee is $25.00 Tenant furnishes a trash can and owner charges $15.00 per month for trash pickup. Mowing is included by the owner. Great location with private setting. Close to the VA line as well. Call to set up a showing. Due to multiple units, no pets and no smokers per owner.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 North Holston River Road, Apt B have any available units?
549 North Holston River Road, Apt B has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 549 North Holston River Road, Apt B have?
Some of 549 North Holston River Road, Apt B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 North Holston River Road, Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
549 North Holston River Road, Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 North Holston River Road, Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 549 North Holston River Road, Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sullivan County.
Does 549 North Holston River Road, Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 549 North Holston River Road, Apt B offers parking.
Does 549 North Holston River Road, Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 North Holston River Road, Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 North Holston River Road, Apt B have a pool?
No, 549 North Holston River Road, Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 549 North Holston River Road, Apt B have accessible units?
No, 549 North Holston River Road, Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 549 North Holston River Road, Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 549 North Holston River Road, Apt B has units with dishwashers.
Does 549 North Holston River Road, Apt B have units with air conditioning?
No, 549 North Holston River Road, Apt B does not have units with air conditioning.
