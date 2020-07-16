Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

549 North Holston River Road, Apt B Kingsport, TN 37660 - This two bedroom townhome apartment has all neutral colors, neutral carpet and laminate floors in bath and kitchen. The kitchen has stove, dishwasher and refrigerator with w/d hook ups . Plenty of cabinet space. Large living room with half bath for guests on the main floor. Upstairs are two fairly large bedrooms with a full bath. Covered front porch and each unit has a small back deck with a storage room for use. One covered parking place in the carport with room for another right behind it.

Application fee is $25.00 Tenant furnishes a trash can and owner charges $15.00 per month for trash pickup. Mowing is included by the owner. Great location with private setting. Close to the VA line as well. Call to set up a showing. Due to multiple units, no pets and no smokers per owner.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5553672)