Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated some paid utils internet access range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

No Security Deposit Required FOR MORE INFO CALL US - Property Id: 200789



Completely renovated in 2019, The Borders have been revitalized into an exclusive collection of stylish apartments forming a gated community. With one bedroom and two bedroom units available, we have a space to suit every need.

In-Unit Laundry.

Stackable W/D provided in every unit.

Digital Thermostat Central Heating and Air Electric Stove Contemporary Lighting - LED's - saves on electricity!

Luxury Plank Style Flooring

Cordless Mini Blinds

Cable and Internet (fiber) Ready

Online residential services

Gated community

Quarterly Tenant Appreciation



**Little or no upfront security deposit-call or inquire for details



**Furniture is NOT included. Used for staging only. Go to our website at www.theborders.info for more information and photos for our 1 & 2 bedroom units - available NOW!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200789

Property Id 200789



(RLNE5819975)