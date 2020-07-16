All apartments in Shelby County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

6875 Wrigley Dr

6875 Wrigley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6875 Wrigley Drive, Shelby County, TN 38018

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
6875 Wrigley Dr Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Cordova Home- Full Appliance Package - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.

Now leasing an spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cordova. This home is a must see. Schedule a tour today by visiting our website at www.meridianpropertymanagement.com.

Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout
Open Eat In Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances
Freshly Painted Throughout
Fenced Yard
Shed

Call us today to learn how to schedule a self-tour. 901-244-4453 ex 1

(RLNE2575231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6875 Wrigley Dr have any available units?
6875 Wrigley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shelby County, TN.
Is 6875 Wrigley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6875 Wrigley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6875 Wrigley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6875 Wrigley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shelby County.
Does 6875 Wrigley Dr offer parking?
No, 6875 Wrigley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6875 Wrigley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6875 Wrigley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6875 Wrigley Dr have a pool?
No, 6875 Wrigley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6875 Wrigley Dr have accessible units?
No, 6875 Wrigley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6875 Wrigley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6875 Wrigley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6875 Wrigley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6875 Wrigley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
