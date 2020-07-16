Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

6875 Wrigley Dr Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Cordova Home- Full Appliance Package - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.



Now leasing an spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cordova. This home is a must see. Schedule a tour today by visiting our website at www.meridianpropertymanagement.com.



Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout

Open Eat In Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances

Freshly Painted Throughout

Fenced Yard

Shed



Call us today to learn how to schedule a self-tour. 901-244-4453 ex 1



(RLNE2575231)