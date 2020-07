Amenities

This home has it all. Located on a quiet cove in Monterey Farms with no City Taxes. Impressively large home with 8 bedrooms & 6 full/ 5 half baths. Home has 11,212 heated square feet. Two media rooms, expansive den, large kitchen with island, etc. The two story entry foyer is a Knock out. His and Hers Master bathrooms off the Master Bedroom. Wine cellar and 3 story elevator. Gorgeous home with all the extras. You will be impressed. Owner will consider a Lease/Purchase.