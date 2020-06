Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

RARE in Seymour, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. 2 units available. Large and Open Space in a gorgeous fully renovated top-to-bottom 1 Bdrm/1 Bath. Very tranquil, country-setting. Look out the balcony at open space and rolling hills, not crowded among other residence. Very convenient and centrally located just 20 min to Knoxville, Maryville and Sevierville. Dedicated parking area. Tenant is responsible for trash ($30/m) and water ($20/m) plus electric. Only small dogs will be considered.