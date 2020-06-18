Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage package receiving tennis court volleyball court 24hr maintenance

Welcome home to Smoky Crossing Apartments in Seymour, Tennessee! Our townhome community is centrally located to the Knoxville, Sevierville, and Maryville area and just minutes from the excitement at Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. The University of Tennessee in Rocky Top is 12 miles from our doorstep. Our silly apartments think they are houses! We offer 7 unique and spacious townhome floor plans with an abundance of closet space and breathtaking views of the Smoky Mountains! Every townhome features a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen and washer/dryer connections. Make a splash in our resort-inspired pool. Soak up the sun on our expansive sun deck! Stay fit in our state of the art fitness center or take a jog on our 1.5 mile walking trail. Invite your friends for a game of basketball, cornhole, or ladder toss. If that's not enough, we have a bark park, grill stations, fire pit, and a garden area where you can plant your own vegetables! Visit us today to reserve your new home!