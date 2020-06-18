All apartments in Seymour
Seymour, TN
Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes
Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes

11647 Chapman Hwy · (205) 557-6592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Property tours are currently available by appointment only. Call or email our leasing team today for details. Ask how to receive up to $200 off your first month's rent.
Location

11647 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN 37865

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0331 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 0118 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 0248 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0710 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1547 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to Smoky Crossing Apartments in Seymour, Tennessee! Our townhome community is centrally located to the Knoxville, Sevierville, and Maryville area and just minutes from the excitement at Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. The University of Tennessee in Rocky Top is 12 miles from our doorstep. Our silly apartments think they are houses! We offer 7 unique and spacious townhome floor plans with an abundance of closet space and breathtaking views of the Smoky Mountains! Every townhome features a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen and washer/dryer connections. Make a splash in our resort-inspired pool. Soak up the sun on our expansive sun deck! Stay fit in our state of the art fitness center or take a jog on our 1.5 mile walking trail. Invite your friends for a game of basketball, cornhole, or ladder toss. If that's not enough, we have a bark park, grill stations, fire pit, and a garden area where you can plant your own vegetables! Visit us today to reserve your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $125
Move-in Fees: $200 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $5/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes have any available units?
Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $1,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes have?
Some of Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Property tours are currently available by appointment only. Call or email our leasing team today for details. Ask how to receive up to $200 off your first month's rent.
Is Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
