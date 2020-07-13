/
pet friendly apartments
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Seymour, TN
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes
11647 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1547 sqft
Welcome home to Smoky Crossing Apartments in Seymour, Tennessee! Our townhome community is centrally located to the Knoxville, Sevierville, and Maryville area and just minutes from the excitement at Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.
Results within 10 miles of Seymour
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
South Knoxville
The Henley
200 Lowwood Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,021
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1210 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Community has pools, deck, and new fitness center. Located close to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
42 Units Available
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1107 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
South Knoxville
Adelade
2701 Sevier Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Adelade in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Knoxville
402 W Church Avenue Apt. 1
402 West Church Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
698 sqft
DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE IN CHEROKEE BUILDING 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATH - Fantastic furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the historic Cherokee Building on Church Avenue.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Waterfront
2601 Scottish Pike
2601 Scottish Pike Southwest, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
912 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in South Knoxville. This home is super close to UT and Downtown. There's hard surface flooring throughout the house, new paint and new appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1690 McCleary Bend Rd
1690 McCleary Bend Rd, Sevier County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
Beautiful Duplex Unit, situated in Sevier County
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1702 McCleary Bend Rd
1702 McCleary Bend Rd, Sevier County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1080 sqft
Beautiful Cottage Unit, situated in Sevier County
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1901 E. 5th Ave - 7
1901 East 5th Avenue, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
650 sqft
This property is clean, quiet and serene! The neighborhood is well established and historic! Drive by and check out these 600 sq ft 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartments available NOW. Renting for only $725 a month + Security Deposit $725 (O.A.C.) .
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1923 McCalla Ave #C
1923 Mccalla Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
Section 8 Vouchers Only!... This cozy 1 bedroom. Call today to set your appointment to view!! Conveniently located mins from shopping, schools, interstate, and downtown!! Call today to schedule your showing. $650 Rent + $650 Deposit (O.A.C.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
South Knoxville
211 Taliwa Gardens Drive
211 Taliwa Garden Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
Studio Apartment Available!! Located in South Knoxville near Downtown, UT, and the interstate! - Quiet community - 600 square feet of living space - Locking storage closet - Private Patio - Recently renovated - Open floor plan - Pet friendly Rent:
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
South Knoxville
3710 Taliwa Gardens Drive - 3710
3710 Taliwa Garden Dr, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom townhouse! This home features: - Brand new appliances - Brand new washer and dryer - All new flooring - Hardwood Flooring Upstairs - New cabinets - Private patio - Outdoor locking storage area - Large front
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Vestal
4422 Coffey St
4422 Coffey Street Southwest, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
3BR 1BA Home in South Knoxville. Hardwood floors throughout. Hugh covered back deck with private yard. Minutes to Ijams Nature Center, bike trails, and Downtown Knoxville. Some pets accepted with approval and fees. Please visit www.armtn.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Haven
1946 McClung Ave
1946 Mcclung Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
2 BR 2 BA recently renovated home in South Knoxville. New kitchen with new dishwasher, range/oven, refrigerator. New roof, siding and windows. Large laundry room with second bathroom containing a large soaker tub.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South Haven
1947 McClung Ave
1947 Mcclung Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
792 sqft
2BR 1BA home close to Ijams, Urban Wilderness and downtown. Hardwood floors, big kitchen, big lighted closets and floored attic for storage. Covered front and rear porch, full basement for workshop or storage.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1901 E. 5th Ave - 10
1901 E 5th Ave, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$695
650 sqft
This property is clean, quiet and serene! The neighborhood is well established and historic! Drive by and check out these 600 sq ft 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartments available NOW. Renting for only $725 a month + Security Deposit $725 (O.A.C.) .