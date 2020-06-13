Apartment List
21 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ooltewah, TN

Finding an apartment in Ooltewah that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

$
9 Units Available
Integra Hills Apartment Homes
9198 Integra Hills Ln, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,047
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1427 sqft
This community's features include a billiard room, theater, pool and electronic entrance. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. White Oak Crossing and Enterprise South Nature Park are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 35

13 Units Available
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,087
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.
Verified

1 of 12

$
10 Units Available
Integra Hills Preserve Apartments
9100 Integra Preserve Ct, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,052
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a sea-water swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature new granite countertops, wood flooring and private balconies/patios. Just minutes from Imagination Station and College Plaza Shopping Center.

1 of 13

Ooltewah-James County
1 Unit Available
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1464 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath with One Car Garage Move In Special! - Move In Special - *$200 off first full month's rent! * Must meet all application criteria and requirements Conveniently located, easy access to I75, you will love this two bedroom two
Results within 5 miles of Ooltewah
Verified

1 of 38

$
4 Units Available
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Verified

1 of 24

7 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Summit
8602 Summit Peak Way, Collegedale, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,103
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1342 sqft
Modern kitchens and open-concept layouts throughout each apartment. Lots of upgrades as well as panoramic mountain views and designer finishes. Near Cambridge Square and Apison Pike.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
5688 Crooked Creek
5688 Crooked Creek Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
5688 Crooked Creek Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in a great Ooltewah neighborhood. COMING SOON - This home is conveniently located off Hunter Road, minutes from Hwy 58 and I-75. There is a community pool in the subdivision.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
8322 Rambling Rose Dr
8322 Rambling Rose Drive, Hamilton County, TN
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3468 sqft
Hampton Creek Executive Home overlooks 18th fairway offering gorgeous views + privacy.

1 of 22

Westview - Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
2240 Haven Crest Drive
2240 Haven Crest Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2384 sqft
AWESOME Bi-Level Home in East Brainerd NEW PRICE!! - Just take one step inside and you and your family will fall in love with the country feel, city convenience location of this fabulous home! The main level offers a spacious formal living room
Results within 10 miles of Ooltewah
Verified

1 of 29

6 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1342 sqft
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 98

Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
16 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$863
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Verified

1 of 13

Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
6 Units Available
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Verified

1 of 40

Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
8 Units Available
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
Verified

1 of 8

$
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
16 Units Available
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$819
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1044 sqft
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Verified

1 of 12

$
Woodmore - Dalewood
5 Units Available
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$869
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
893 sqft
Close to golfing, the new VW plant and Chattanooga Airport. Concrete building construction means quieter, more private living. Newly renovated interiors. Located near I-75, just minutes from the Hamilton Place Mall.
Verified

1 of 10

Tyner - Greenwood
4 Units Available
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$745
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very close to Hamilton Place Mall and downtown Chattanooga. Well-equipped apartments and active community life featuring a pool, outdoor cooking area, sand volleyball court and a leash-free dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Westview - Mountain Shadows
8 Units Available
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$980
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1460 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Verified

1 of 12

Westview - Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
Rainbow Creek
7604 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$615
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Rainbow Creek Apartments! We offer affordable two and three-bedroom apartment homes conveniently located in the East Brainerd area. We are just minutes away from your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment!

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1001 Givens Rd
1001 Givens Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1355 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Liles Additon. The main living area has vinyl flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.

1 of 29

1 Unit Available
7021 Shirley Pond Rd
7021 Shirley Pond Road, Hamilton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
3128 sqft
Gorgeous Home with Open Floor Plan on Beautiful and Private 1 acre lot...

1 of 33

1 Unit Available
7604 Hurricane Loop
7604 Hurricane Loop, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1164 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ooltewah, TN

Finding an apartment in Ooltewah that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

