Apartment List
/
TN
/
oak ridge
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, TN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Oak Ridge renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
4 Units Available
Teller Village
100 Teejay Dr, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$720
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Teller Village in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Oak Ridge
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1494 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$936
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
424 Mariner Point Drive
424 Mariner Point Drive, Clinton, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2795 sqft
Clinton, 4 bedroom home on Clinch River fully furnished - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Susan Calabrese with Realty Executives Associates at 865-591-9204 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).
Results within 10 miles of Oak Ridge
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
28 Units Available
Element At Cedar Bluff
9015 Ten Mile Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$699
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$789
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, open kitchen and nickel finishes. Community grill stations, swimming pool and dog walking areas.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
28 Units Available
Hudson on the Greenway Apartments
201 Cairn Cir NW, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1288 sqft
Near I-40, with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, playground, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
24 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
$
21 Units Available
Retreat West Hills
3399 Lake Brook Blvd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1190 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Knoxville's West Hills neighborhood, close to West Town Mall. Pet-friendly units come with carpets, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Clubhouse, carport and tennis court. Near West Hills Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$920
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
27 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8608 Eagle Pointe Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1380 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee, offer a clubhouse and beautifully landscaped, flower-filled grounds. Apartments have new carpet, updated kitchens and lots of light. Classic colonial exteriors.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Deane Hill
22 Units Available
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$840
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature central air/heating and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a tennis court, picnic area and fitness center. Near I-40. Close to Lakeshore Park, West Town Mall and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
15 Units Available
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1150 sqft
If you are looking for an exceptional community in Knoxville, Tennessee, where extraordinary service is the norm, your search ends here. Once you explore our appealing pet-friendly apartments, you’ll wish you had brought the moving truck.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
4 Units Available
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
908 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff
424 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$839
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1042 sqft
Contemporary apartments in community with biking and jogging trails, clubhouse, and pool. Controlled access to complex. Apartments feature oversized closets and stainless steel appliances. Near Starbucks, Waffle House and I-75.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
7 Units Available
The Meridian
309 Broome Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in 15 acres of landscaped surroundings, this recently renovated West Knoxville apartment complex offers gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Enjoy 24-hour maintenance, basketball court and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
West Hills
16 Units Available
The Willows of West Hills
7118 W Arbor Trace Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$909
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1326 sqft
Just a 12-minute commute to downtown and close to Whole Foods and restaurants. New interiors feature wood-style flooring, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Community has a clubhouse and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
Deane Hill
4 Units Available
The Everly
519 Morrell Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
A short drive from I-75 and I-40. Pet-friendly community includes a tennis court, a pool and a clubhouse. Spacious homes have a fully equipped kitchen, a fireplace and carpet.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Bridlewood Westland
8700 Hopemont Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1324 sqft
Westland Apartments in Knoxville TN.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated December 16 at 11:39pm
Contact for Availability
Mountain View
601 S Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Boutique apartment community with easy access to I-40/75. Friendly community with tennis court and pool. Lush landscaping. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. On-site laundry and parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Oak Ridge, TN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Oak Ridge renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Oak Ridge 1 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Ridge 3 BedroomsOak Ridge Accessible Apartments
Oak Ridge Apartments with BalconyOak Ridge Apartments with GymOak Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOak Ridge Apartments with Parking
Oak Ridge Apartments with PoolOak Ridge Apartments with Washer-DryerOak Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsOak Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNMaryville, TNSeymour, TN
Maynardville, TNFarragut, TNTellico Village, TN
Athens, TNFairfield Glade, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville