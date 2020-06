Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Shelly Haywood at (901) 461-3354. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10075831 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home with Bonus Room located in Munford! This Custom Built Home has all the space your family needs! Huge Chefs Kitchen Opens to the Great Room And Breakfast Room. Large Master Suite with Luxury Bath, Over Sized Bonus Room. Professionally landscaped yard With Privacy Fence. Call Listing Agent For All Showing Please.