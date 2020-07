Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup furnished hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving valet service volleyball court cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill clubhouse concierge courtyard internet access internet cafe playground

Welcome home to The Reserve at Maryville apartments in Maryville, Tennessee! The Reserve at Maryville is minutes away from historic downtown Maryville, Foothills Mall, a major industrial business park, Maryville College, and the University of Tennessee. We are just off William Blount Dr, and are convenient to Morganton Road and Route 321. Our designer homes are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Each home features a gourmet fully-equipped kitchen, nine foot ceilings with crown molding, garden tub in the master bathroom, and much more! Enjoy resort style amenities including a sparkling pool, sunning deck, bark park, hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and much more. Visit us today to reserve your new home, or call and set up a tour!