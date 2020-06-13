Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Lakeland, TN with balcony

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9569 DALY
9569 Daly Drive, Lakeland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic home in Lakeland in near Stonebridge golf course. Updated, bright and ready to move-in today. Lakeland school District. Close to the mall for shopping, excellent restaurants for dining and convenient to all parts of town.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10041 QUAKING
10041 Quaking Lane, Lakeland, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful Magnolia Home in Winstead Farms,walking trails,fishing pond, neighborhood pool,energy efficient,very large game room,upgraded landscape,lots of closets,mud room bench and hooks area,large cover porch,extra patio,8' ft doors, upgraded
Results within 1 mile of Lakeland
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wolfchase
11 Units Available
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$969
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Countrywood
35 Units Available
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$906
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1343 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeland
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
109 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$907
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1402 sqft
Live on the edge of everything at Park's Edge at Shelby Farms! Recently awarded Top Rated in 2017 by ApartmentRatings.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
12 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1486 sqft
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hunters Hollow North
73 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Countrywood
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
Gray's Creek
20 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
20 Units Available
Appling Lakes Apartments
1392 Equestrian Dr, Shelby County, TN
1 Bedroom
$907
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1456 sqft
Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and central air. Play tennis or volleyball on-site. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. Minutes from the expansive and gorgeous Shelby Farms Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hunters Hollow South
5 Units Available
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$983
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Wolfchase
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
18 Units Available
Hall Creek
11926 Ambassador Ln S, Arlington, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,409
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1349 sqft
Hall Creek is located in the heart of Arlington close to familiar shopping in Arlington Town Square, dining, business conveniences and Arlington schools.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Wolfchase
1 Unit Available
2704 Deer Glade Lane
2704 Deer Glade Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1478 sqft
This beautiful white brick 2-story home welcomes you home with an inviting front porch, nice landscaping, and off-street parking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
1 Unit Available
8649 Eagle View Drive
8649 Eagle View Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1854 sqft
8649 Eagle View Drive Available 07/01/20 Newly Remodeled just off Trinity Road - This 3 BR home is located in Cordova off of N. Ericson, just one block north of Trinity Road in the heart of Cordova.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6900 LaGrange Hill Rd
6900 Lagrange Hill Road, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1225 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath near Shelby Farms - This 3 bed, 2 bath offers LR, eat in kitchen, laundry room, stove, dishwasher, fenced in yard, patio, neutral paint. (RLNE3240214)

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Countrywood
1 Unit Available
1992 Kings Cross Ln
1992 Kings Cross Lane, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2603 sqft
4 bed, 2.5 bath in Cordova over 2600 sq feet - This 4 bed, 2.5 bath offers fresh paint, laminate flooring, updated fixtures, living room, dining room, breakfast room, fenced in yard, 2 car garage, patio (RLNE1915246)

1 of 14

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
1 Unit Available
529 Cairn Dr Ext
529 Cairn Drive Ext, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1744 sqft
We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook or other social media. Please do not send money via pay pal or provide your credit card or debit card information over the phone.

1 of 9

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
Wolfchase
1 Unit Available
2990 Santa Valley Street
2990 Santa Valley Street, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1221 sqft
We do not advertise on Craiglist, Facbook, Marketplace, or on any social media sites. We will never ask you to wire money to us Do not provide your credit card information over the phone.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Shaw's Ridge
1 Unit Available
4905 Indian Walk Lane
4905 Indian Walk Lane, Arlington, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
WONDERFUL 4 bed, 2 bath home with easy access to I-40. 4TH BEDROOM MAY BE USED AS A BONUS ROOM. - WONDERFUL 4 bed, 2 bath home with easy access to I-40. 4TH BEDROOM MAY BE USED AS A BONUS ROOM.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Countrywood
1 Unit Available
2275 Lake Springs Ln
2275 Lake Springs Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedroom with bonus, 2.5 Bathrooms in Cordova near Chimney - Newly renovated home in wonderful Cordova neighborhood!! 3 Bedrooms with bonus room, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
10355 Godwin Road
10355 Godwin Road, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2021 sqft
Charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in Volmo Colemans Subdivision of Arlington is now available for rent. Separate living room and den both very spacious with carpet flooring and fresh new paint.

1 of 21

Last updated December 11 at 04:58pm
1 Unit Available
7174 McCleskey Cove
7174 Mccleskey Cv, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1452 sqft
Charming single level home situated in the heart of sought after Bridgewater of Cordova.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lakeland, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lakeland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

