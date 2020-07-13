31 Apartments under $800 for rent in Knoxville, TN

AL
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
27 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
5800 Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$720
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1200 sqft
Situated on acres of wooded landscape just off I-75. Apartments feature kitchens with serving bars, step-down living areas, and private patios or balconies. Many on-site amenities, including a volleyball court, dog park and swimming pools.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Element At Cedar Bluff
9015 Ten Mile Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$699
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$789
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, open kitchen and nickel finishes. Community grill stations, swimming pool and dog walking areas.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Windsor Court
614 Cedar Ln, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
800 sqft
Affordable apartments contain patios or balconies, air conditioning, and extra storage. Disability-accessible complex welcomes pets and accepts e-payments. Pool and on-site laundry. Proximity to I-75 and I-640 is ideal for commuters.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
7 Units Available
Briarcliff At West Hills
505 Buckeye Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarcliff At West Hills in Knoxville.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
2 Units Available
Views at Elm Grove
3801 Oak Valley Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$739
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our all new remodeled living space comes to life in North Knoxville. Marvel at all our community has to offer, ignite your health in our state-of-the-art fitness center, and relax near the pool on the sun deck.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
$
10 Units Available
Norwood
North Park
5237 Tillery Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$749
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the lifestyle you have been waiting for! Centrally located and easily accessible to all major highways, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. North Park is nestled among trees, trails and beautiful parks.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
16 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
5 Units Available
The Meridian
309 Broome Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in 15 acres of landscaped surroundings, this recently renovated West Knoxville apartment complex offers gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Enjoy 24-hour maintenance, basketball court and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
6 Units Available
Forest Heights
Greentree Homes
4831 E Summit Cir, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$740
682 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greentree Homes in Knoxville.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
4 Units Available
Summercrest
3930 Summercrest Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$660
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1078 sqft
This apartment community was built in 2001 and has 2 stories with 80 units. Summercrest Apartments is located in Knoxville, Tennessee in the 37918 zip code. This apartment community was built in 2001 and has 2 stories with 80 units.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
2 Units Available
Peaks of Knoxville
4013 Peaks Landing Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$680
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$830
1300 sqft
Nestled just off I-640 close to I-275. Family-friendly community with children's playground and on-site laundry facilities. Carpeted units with air conditioning, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
5 Units Available
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff
424 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1042 sqft
Contemporary apartments in community with biking and jogging trails, clubhouse, and pool. Controlled access to complex. Apartments feature oversized closets and stainless steel appliances. Near Starbucks, Waffle House and I-75.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Fountain City
Park at Fountain City
2132 Adair Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$749
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$979
1006 sqft
Conveniently located on the tree-lined Adair Drive, your new home in Fountain City is only a mile off Broadway and minutes from the University of Tennessee.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
$
8 Units Available
Retreat West Hills
3399 Lake Brook Blvd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1190 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Knoxville's West Hills neighborhood, close to West Town Mall. Pet-friendly units come with carpets, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Clubhouse, carport and tennis court. Near West Hills Elementary School.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
7 Units Available
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$725
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
908 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
31 Units Available
Forest Heights
EMERSON APARTMENTS
501 Longview Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$799
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
888 sqft
Located in the heart of the thriving Bearden area of Knoxville, right outside Sequoyah Hills, Emerson's location could not be any more convenient.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Old North Knoxville
1129 Overton Place - Apt 2
1129 Overton Place Northeast, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$775
900 sqft
Completely Remodeled One Bedroom One Bathroom Located in Old North Knoxville! This Unit has been Freshly Painted, has Laminate Flooring Throughout and a Tiled Shower! Located Five Minutes From Downtown Knoxville. Lawn Care Included!!

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Inskip
1008 W. Parkway Ave
1008 West Parkway Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$695
850 sqft
The Parkway Community is conveniently located off of Cedar Lane/Merchants Drive near Clinton Hwy. in North Knoxville.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2718 Painter Ave. D100
2718 Painter Avenue Southwest, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
580 sqft
2718 Painter Ave. D100 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo - 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath Student Condominium at Kingston Place. Conveniently located near UTK campus. Walking distance to University Commons and other Shopping/eating.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Old North Knoxville
840 North 4th Avenue - G3
840 N 4th Ave, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
400 sqft
1-Bedroom Apartment recently renovated. Walk into the apartment to a large open living room and kitchen with all new hardwood floors, new cabinets, appliances, and fixtures. The bathroom has new tiled shower, with update fixtures and new flooring.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Fountain City
406 Watuaga Drive - 6
406 Watauga Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$595
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this great 2 bedroom townhome located in beautiful N. Knoxville. Conveniently located mins from shopping, schools, interstate, and downtown!! Call today to schedule your showing.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1901 E. 5th Ave - 7
1901 East 5th Avenue, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
650 sqft
This property is clean, quiet and serene! The neighborhood is well established and historic! Drive by and check out these 600 sq ft 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartments available NOW. Renting for only $725 a month + Security Deposit $725 (O.A.C.) .

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1925 McCalla Ave - #2
1925 Mccalla Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1925 McCalla Ave - #2 in Knoxville.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1923 McCalla Ave #C
1923 Mccalla Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
Section 8 Vouchers Only!... This cozy 1 bedroom. Call today to set your appointment to view!! Conveniently located mins from shopping, schools, interstate, and downtown!! Call today to schedule your showing. $650 Rent + $650 Deposit (O.A.C.
Rent Report
Knoxville

July 2020 Knoxville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Knoxville Rent Report. Knoxville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Knoxville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Knoxville rents increased significantly over the past month

Knoxville rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Knoxville stand at $791 for a one-bedroom apartment and $971 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Knoxville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Knoxville over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Tennessee for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only other major city besides Knoxville to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Knoxville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Knoxville, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Knoxville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Knoxville's median two-bedroom rent of $971 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Knoxville fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Knoxville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Knoxville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

