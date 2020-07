Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated

818 Loop Road Available 09/01/20 3BR 2.5BA House in Old Concord - Completely remodeled just two years ago!

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house

2300 SF plus screened porch and front porch.

Washer and dryer are included. Main level master.

Detached garage is almost the depth of a 4 car garage, an extra 1200 sqft. Perfect for extra cars or a boat. Lawn Maintenance included.



Located in Historic Old Concord. Zoned all Farragut Schools.

Photos can't do this house justice! Come see it for yourself. Call today to schedule your in-person or virtual tour!



REA Property Management Select (865) 539-3127

or call/text Melissa directly at (865) 250-5841



(Management Company not responsible for any zoning changes)

(RLNE5159512)