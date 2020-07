Amenities

2 Bedroom condo in West Knoxville - Move in Special! Rent for only $1400 for the first 6 months. The next six months is $1500 for this 2 BR Townhouse in a great location! Close to Kingston Pike and West Town Mall. Living room with gas fireplace, open island kitchen with new flooring and stainless steel appliances. Great view off the large back deck. Each bedroom has it's own full bath. Relax in the master bath with a Jacuzzi tub. Laundry room between bedrooms. Rear entry oversized garage.



